By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Business Toyota Motor Corp. is set to announce a C$1.4 billion ($1.1 billion) expansion of its Canadian operations to build the RAV4 sport utility vehicle, a bet on the nation's manufacturing amid a cloud of uncertainty from ongoing NAFTA talks. The expansion at the Cambridge and Woodstock facility will create an additional 450 jobs and is supported by $110 million in federal funding and possibly provincial support said two people familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified, according to The two plants, located west of Toronto, employ about 8,000 workers and produced over 600,000 vehicles last year. With consumer focus moving toward SUVs, Toyota's plans for the two plants include building the hybrid version of its RAV4 and spending on research and development. Toyota has been assembling the RAV4 in Woodstock, Ontario, since 2008, but has long planned on building the RAV4 at one of the two plants once it moved Corolla production out of Canada to the U.S., which was Of course, the automotive industry in North America is centered around the NAFTA talks going on between Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. The ministers are supposed to meet again on Monday in Washington, D.C. The U.S. wants to get the talks over and is pushing for a deal in principle before the end of this month. The U.S. wants the sitting Congress to pass the NAFTA deal before midterm elections in November and before Mexico's July 1 elections. The announcement by Toyota also comes just days before the official beginning of the There really must be something special about the month of May because Kinder Morgan has also given the Liberal government until May 31 to bring the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion fight with B.C. to an end. The Japanese automaker is expected to make the announcement at their facility in Cambridge, Ontario. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will be present for the announcement, according to the Financial Post.