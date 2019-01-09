Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageToyota recalls a total of 1.7 million cars globally over air bags

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     35 mins ago in Business
Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.7 million vehicles worldwide for potentially faulty Takata airbag inflators as part of a multi-year industry recall campaign announced in 2016.
Toyota is just the latest automaker to expand its recall of cars fitted with the potentially defective airbags. Of the 1.7 million vehicles globally involved in the Toyota recall, 1.3 million are in the United States.
Automakers are adding close to 10 million vehicles to what is already the biggest recall in history. Last week, Ford Motors announced they were recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger airbag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel. The recall includes over 782,000 vehicles in the U.S. and 149,652 in Canada.
Previously, over 37 million vehicles across 12 vehicle brands have been recalled for "Airbags that could explode and potentially send shrapnel into the face and body of both the driver and front seat passenger" As of this week, 16.7 million of those inflators still need to be replaced.
2013 Toyota Sienna
2013 Toyota Sienna
Toyota
Worldwide, there have been over 290 injuries. A total of 23 deaths attributed to the faulty Takata airbags have been reported worldwide with 15 of the deaths occurring in the United States. Both Toyota and Ford are urging owners of older vehicles not to drive them until the airbag inflators can be replaced.
Toyota vehicles being recalled include the 2010-2016 4Runner, 2010-2013 Corolla, 2010-2013 Matrix, 2011-2014 Sienna and the 2010-2015 Scion xB. As for Lexus, this recall affects the 2010-2012 ES350, 2010-2017 GX460 and the 2010-2015 IS.
Toyota also will alert owners of affected vehicles by first-class mail this month.
More about Toyota, takata, Air bags, 17 million vehicles, Worldwide
 
Latest News
Top News
Russell Wilson's manager Vic Wise talks Freedom Ruck, technology Special
IBM unveils New global weather forecasting system at CES 2019
Chapo's secret messages to his wife and lover revealed
China 'needs three aircraft carriers': naval expert
French fishing boats targeted as migrants seek way to Britain
New governance rules for drones in Canada
Quantum computing, AI and machine learning to shape enterprises Special
Piper Jaffray joins brokerages covering the cannabis industry
Saudis blast 'guardianship' laws after woman's escape
Crashed French Air Force fighter found in mountains