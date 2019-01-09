By By Karen Graham 35 mins ago in Business Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.7 million vehicles worldwide for potentially faulty Takata airbag inflators as part of a multi-year industry recall campaign announced in 2016. Automakers are adding close to 10 million vehicles to what is already the biggest recall in history. Last week, Previously, over 37 million vehicles across 12 vehicle brands have been recalled for "Airbags that could explode and potentially send shrapnel into the face and body of both the driver and front seat passenger" As of this week, 2013 Toyota Sienna Toyota Worldwide, there have been over Toyota vehicles being recalled include the 2010-2016 4Runner, 2010-2013 Corolla, 2010-2013 Matrix, 2011-2014 Sienna and the 2010-2015 Scion xB. As for Lexus, this recall affects the 2010-2012 ES350, 2010-2017 GX460 and the 2010-2015 IS. Toyota also will alert owners of affected vehicles by first-class mail this month. Toyota is just the latest automaker to expand its recall of cars fitted with the potentially defective airbags. Of the 1.7 million vehicles globally involved in the Toyota recall, 1.3 million are in the United States.Automakers are adding close to 10 million vehicles to what is already the biggest recall in history. Last week, Ford Motors announced they were recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger airbag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel. The recall includes over 782,000 vehicles in the U.S. and 149,652 in Canada.Previously, over 37 million vehicles across 12 vehicle brands have been recalled for "Airbags that could explode and potentially send shrapnel into the face and body of both the driver and front seat passenger" As of this week, 16.7 million of those inflators still need to be replaced.Worldwide, there have been over 290 injuries. A total of 23 deaths attributed to the faulty Takata airbags have been reported worldwide with 15 of the deaths occurring in the United States. Both Toyota and Ford are urging owners of older vehicles not to drive them until the airbag inflators can be replaced.Toyota vehicles being recalled include the 2010-2016 4Runner, 2010-2013 Corolla, 2010-2013 Matrix, 2011-2014 Sienna and the 2010-2015 Scion xB. As for Lexus, this recall affects the 2010-2012 ES350, 2010-2017 GX460 and the 2010-2015 IS.Toyota also will alert owners of affected vehicles by first-class mail this month. More about Toyota, takata, Air bags, 17 million vehicles, Worldwide Toyota takata Air bags 17 million vehicles Worldwide Business