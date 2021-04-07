This initiative is seen as especially important given that 77 percent of Canadian adults with autism are unemployed. This is based on data compiled by the Canadian Survey on Disability
. Furthermore, compared to the general Canadian public, persons with developmental disability are less likely to
: finish high-school or post-secondary education; participate in the labor force or be employed; and earn on average less/year in total income.
The annual event
is in its fourth year, although this is the first time it is being held virtually. Through this, which means attendees from across the country will have access to local and national employers as well as leading community organizations.
For the event, dozens of Canada’s top employers are set to come together. The 2021 event builds on previous staging, where, since the first event in 2017, more than 1,500 participants with autism have participated in the job fair.
Among the companies included in 2021 are TD, Rogers, Compugen, Salesforce, Auticon, IBM and more. The virtual job fair includes:
Appearance by local politicians
Employers looking to hire people with Autism
Job skill workshops, resume/employment consulting and on-site job interview
Community service providers
Those attending can sign up for interviews for various open positions and also take part in job skill workshops, resume and employment consulting and community service provider consultations. Boosting skills and employability is important, given that the median annual employment income for individuals with autism is $2,900
(compared with $10,000 for the population at large).
In related news
, the companies SAP.iO and Daivergent have teamed up together for a process that matches job candidates who have been identified as being on the autism spectrum. This is through the Daivergent for Autism Recruiting solution.