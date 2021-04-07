Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTop Canadian companies hold virtual autism job fair

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     53 mins ago in Business
This week some of Canada’s top employers are coming together virtually for the national Spectrum Works Job Fair to help people with autism find meaningful work.
This initiative is seen as especially important given that 77 percent of Canadian adults with autism are unemployed. This is based on data compiled by the Canadian Survey on Disability. Furthermore, compared to the general Canadian public, persons with developmental disability are less likely to: finish high-school or post-secondary education; participate in the labor force or be employed; and earn on average less/year in total income.
The annual event is in its fourth year, although this is the first time it is being held virtually. Through this, which means attendees from across the country will have access to local and national employers as well as leading community organizations.
For the event, dozens of Canada’s top employers are set to come together. The 2021 event builds on previous staging, where, since the first event in 2017, more than 1,500 participants with autism have participated in the job fair.
Among the companies included in 2021 are TD, Rogers, Compugen, Salesforce, Auticon, IBM and more. The virtual job fair includes:
Appearance by local politicians
Employers looking to hire people with Autism
Job skill workshops, resume/employment consulting and on-site job interview
Community service providers
Those attending can sign up for interviews for various open positions and also take part in job skill workshops, resume and employment consulting and community service provider consultations. Boosting skills and employability is important, given that the median annual employment income for individuals with autism is $2,900 (compared with $10,000 for the population at large).
In related news, the companies SAP.iO and Daivergent have teamed up together for a process that matches job candidates who have been identified as being on the autism spectrum. This is through the Daivergent for Autism Recruiting solution.
More about Autism, Jobs, Career, Employment
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Kagame welcomes France 'change' on Rwanda as archives opened
Review: Alicia Minshew is spotlighted in Jacob Young's podcast Special
Iceland volcano unleashes third lava stream
'Sofagate': Brussels angry over von der Leyen Turkey chair snub
Salvage op delayed for Dutch cargo ship adrift in Norwegian Sea
Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'
Genome analysis reveals unknown ancient human migration in Europe
Turkey's chair snub riles EU chief as she defends women's rights
EU regulator says AZ clot risk 'very rare' as nations battle virus surges
1 in 3 Covid survivors suffer mental, neurological problems: study