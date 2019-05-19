By By Tim Sandle 35 mins ago in Business Chatbots are aiding business to automate services and customers are becoming more familar using them. However, to derive maximum business efficiency, chatbots can be better designed according to a leading expert. For this, task, together with the backend technicalities that enable a chatbot to successfully function, organizations also need to consider those factors that will engage the user, such as tone, word choice, graphics, inflection of the voice, plus presentation style. In addition, these factors are not necessarily universal for they must resonate with their key customer base. According Patil has presented Digital Journal with seven factors he recommends clients consider when planning a new chatbot. The first is to “define a clear objective: Start with a clear understanding of what the bot should do mechanically and emotionally and what you want those interacting with the bot to think, feel and accomplish.” Second, Patil writes, it is important to “contextualize the role in CX strategy: Imagine what level of curiosity, angst, or confusion users might face as they interact with the bot and plot the most likely use cases accordingly.” The third area is the need to “focus on brand alignment: A chatbot is an extension of your brand, so should reflect brand values and brand personality.” The fourth point relates to visual impact. With this, Patil writes: “Choose graphics purposefully: Find the right images to create immediate recognition and interaction, but also make users aware they're not talking or texting with a human being.” Fifth, it is useful to “scope the FAQs: Since most brands can anticipate or measure the 20 most asked questions, that's a good place to start, keeping in mind that there are probably 3-4 ways to ask these same questions." Sixth, is based around planning the experience. Here Patil states: “imagine and role play the conversation with the idea of finding the hiccups or sticking points, plan on creating short, snappy, snackable responses that inform and educate users, and make it easy to bail out for any and all reasons.” The seventh and final aspect concerns choosing the right voice. For this, Patil suggests: “Male, female, neutral, mechanical or cartoon-y voices trigger stored perceptions and emotions. 