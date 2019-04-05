By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business The digital transformation of pharmaceutical manufacturing is continuing at a rapid pace as companies attempt to mine the sources of data available. Innovations include predictive analytics, big data analytics, and creating the digital plant. We look at three companies that are embarking on digital transformation initiatives. Data analytics for process improvement GE Healthcare has built a digital data exchange collaboration program with another manufacturer, Amgen. The aim is to use data analytics to better understand the relationship What can be leveraged from such analysis are better ways to ensure consistent and predictable biomanufacturing performance. The collaboration rests on the efficiency of the data exchange capabilities between the two companies, as well as their willingness to share data. READ MORE: Road map for the digital transformation of pharmaceuticals Creating the digital company The “digital plant” and technologies that go along with digital transformation, such as robotics, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the industrial Internet of things (IIoT) can deliver greater efficiency. For these reasons, Eli Lilly and Company is advancing the implementation of these technologies to its pharmaceutical manufacturing organization. Pharmaceutical Technology magazine Of the different digital transformation tools, Weber singles out robotics and advanced analytics as being the most mature and thus the ones that will be easier to implement in the shorter-term. Predictive manufacturing In further news Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries is to work with Insilico Biotechnology where Insilico’s technology for predictive biomanufacturing will be applied to Teva’s manufacturing processes. This will allow for more efficient production processes. The technology will assist with assessing the vast quantities of data generated from bioprocessing. By being able to satisfactorily review this data Digital Transformation in the pharmaceutical industry offers a mechanism to revise its business model, to improve production processes, and to increase its responsiveness to customers. Furthermore, the volume of data processed by pharmaceutical firms shows no sign of slowing down. This means pharmaceutical companies must act quickly in terms of building core internal digital capabilities and moving beyond their traditional IT functions to all areas of the business.We look at three companies that are embarking on digital transformation initiatives.GE Healthcare has built a digital data exchange collaboration program with another manufacturer, Amgen. The aim is to use data analytics to better understand the relationship between raw material variability and process performance during manufacturing.What can be leveraged from such analysis are better ways to ensure consistent and predictable biomanufacturing performance. The collaboration rests on the efficiency of the data exchange capabilities between the two companies, as well as their willingness to share data.The “digital plant” and technologies that go along with digital transformation, such as robotics, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the industrial Internet of things (IIoT) can deliver greater efficiency. For these reasons, Eli Lilly and Company is advancing the implementation of these technologies to its pharmaceutical manufacturing organization.Pharmaceutical Technology magazine has discussed the process with Jim Weber, advisor for of Lilly. Weber notes: “The digital plant can accelerate improvements. For example, we can reduce ergonomic risks through robotics lifting boxes and ensure quality through real-time analytics rather than after-the-fact testing. These technologies also drive cost efficiencies.”Of the different digital transformation tools, Weber singles out robotics and advanced analytics as being the most mature and thus the ones that will be easier to implement in the shorter-term.In further news Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries is to work with Insilico Biotechnology where Insilico’s technology for predictive biomanufacturing will be applied to Teva’s manufacturing processes. This will allow for more efficient production processes.The technology will assist with assessing the vast quantities of data generated from bioprocessing. By being able to satisfactorily review this data presents new opportunities for solutions to improve manufacturing operations based on predictive biomanufacturing. The focus is with optimizing biologics production processes through the use of computational simulations. More about digital transformation, Pharmaceuticals, digital technology digital transformati... Pharmaceuticals digital technology