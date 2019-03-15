From analytics best practices to future-proofing your data strategy, the conference will unleash a wealth of data-oriented knowledge.
The conference
, which takes place on June 12th and 13th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre
, will host experts covering topics essential to modern businesses, as well as product demos and skill-based workshops.
Make sure you follow this link to grab a free pass to the event
. But once you get inside, what does Big Data Toronto 2019 have in store for you? We’ve highlighted three of the speakers that you can’t miss out on.
1) Jennifer Nguyen - Lead Data Scientist, Sun Life Financial
Insurance is an industry that’s been steeped in data for decades. Having the knowledge to track and drive insights from that data can create immense value for enterprises like Sun Life Financial
. Jennifer Nguyen
led analytics efforts at the Globe & Mail before becoming Sun Life Financial’s Lead Data Scientist, a position in which she helps the company’s clients by building intelligent data solutions.
2) Patrick Surry - Chief Data Scientist, Hopper
Hopper
is a major player in the $800 billion industry
of travel bookings. The company reports over 35 million installations of its app — and smart use of data has helped the Montreal-based company make that impact. Patrick Surry
is a leading practitioner of global analytics, working with Hopper to extract insights and create a wealth of value from the large volumes of travel data that the company works with on a daily basis.
3) Sina Shahandeh - VP of Data Science, Ecobee
Ecobee’s
smart home devices are driving the world towards a greener future. Their data-driven solutions for customers are helping homeowners to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on energy costs. Last year, the company closed its Series C funding round
to bring Ecobee’s total funding up to $200 million. Sinah Shahandeh
heads Ecobee’s machine learning and AI efforts, leading the design of human-centric AI for the company’s line of products.
