By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Business Digital transformation is not all about technology and big ideas. For digital transformation to be undertaken smoothly, a cultural change, involving all employees, need to take place. To illustrate, the strategies of three big companies are profiled. What is often missing from the discussion is the need to develop a new culture. This is a culture of innovation, understanding and shared values in order to innovate in product and service development. Changing mindsets For example, analysis by MIT Sloan and Deloitte into busienss focused digital “The history of technological ad­vance in business is littered with examples of companies focusing on technologies without investing in organizational capabilities that ensure their impact. In many companies, (failures are) classic examples of expectations falling short because organizations didn’t change mindsets and processes or build cultures that fostered change.” The survey also found, Taking employees on the journey This means every employee in the company This means companies need to implement systemic changes in how they organize and develop workforces. Organizations also need to seriously consider how they drive workplace innovation, and work collectively to cultivate digitally-minded cultures and experiences. Coca Cola The well known Coca Cola sign in Kings Cross, Sydney. Richard Milnes As to how this might work in practice, one example is Coca Cola. The company acknowledges that culture change is one of the most difficult aspects of digital transformation to realize. The soft drinks firm's digital strategy officer, David Godsman Coca Cola is also attempting to alter its customer focus, acknowledging the need to create personalized experiences for consumers and customers, to fit in with consumers seeking multi-channel experiences and fast mobile access, especially when receiving promotions. Latitude financial services Eighty percent of transactions in Sweden are made online or by debit/credit card Foto: Mastercard A second example of digital transformation with a customer focus is with Latitude financial services. Tied up with this is recognition that customers are increasingly more concerned about the experience, seeking an easier, multi-channel offering, and they are less concerned about the actual product, or at least with having any significant loyalty to one product over another. Adobe Adobe Scan Adobe Adobe provides a third example of a company recognizing the value of a culture change. This was undertaken by developing a staff Experience-a-thon. Adobe had employees role play testing and providing feedback on Adobe portfolio of products, pretending to be customers. This led to an employee engagement strategy and a shift in culture, paving the way for Adobe’s evolution into a cloud company. These examples demonstrate that the 'big moment' for an organization is when it embraces the fact that digital transformation is not a a technical problem to be fixed, but instead it is a cultural change to be enacted through the enterprise. Most headline messages about digital transformation discuss the necessity of switch from legacy systems; avoiding siloed data; and focusing on developing the C-suite executives. In addition, there is talk about time to value and maintaining customer satisfaction.What is often missing from the discussion is the need to develop a new culture. Adobe had employees role play testing and providing feedback on Adobe portfolio of products, pretending to be customers. This led to an employee engagement strategy and a shift in culture, paving the way for Adobe's evolution into a cloud company.These examples demonstrate that the 'big moment' for an organization is when it embraces the fact that digital transformation is not a a technical problem to be fixed, but instead it is a cultural change to be enacted through the enterprise.