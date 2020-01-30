By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Business General Motors confirmed on Thursday it is resurrecting the Hummer, best known as a gas-guzzling, military-style SUV, as an all-electric “super truck” with massive horsepower, acceleration, and torque. GM also plans on releasing three online teaser videos for the “GMC Hummer EV” pick up ahead of the 30-second Super Bowl ad. “It’s a combination of an incredibly capable truck and a supercar. Those sorts of times are in that ballpark,” Phil Brook, GMC vice president of marketing, The new iteration of the Hummer will be made and sold under the GMC brand at The Verge also points to the rising popularity of SUVs and pickup trucks in the last decade, even though there has been a slight uptick in emissions. However, with automakers turning to the manufacture of electric vehicles, it has been a good move to rebrand the "nostalgia vehicles" of the past. Think of the well-known Ford Mustang nameplate. It has been resurrected with the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Even though there are plenty of electric SUVs on the road, the electric truck market is still wide open. But again, automakers are cashing in on a market. Let's see, there is the new all-electric F-150 pickup, which Ford says will be just as capable as its namesake. While it is a contrarian vehicle, Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck is another competitor, while Michigan’s Rivian plans to release its luxury electric pickup truck later this year. There are others, like Bollinger, Karma, and Lordstown Motors. So, we will see which truck comes out on top. The Hummer nameplate will grace the new all-electric truck that will have 1,000 horsepower on offer and go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds. That's the only part of the truck that will be shown in a 30-second television ad featuring basketball star LeBron James during the second quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl.GM also plans on releasing three online teaser videos for the “GMC Hummer EV” pick up ahead of the 30-second Super Bowl ad. “It’s a combination of an incredibly capable truck and a supercar. Those sorts of times are in that ballpark,” Phil Brook, GMC vice president of marketing, told CNBC. It’s an “all-electric super truck.”The new iteration of the Hummer will be made and sold under the GMC brand at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck factory, which the automaker is pumping $2.2 billion into as it gears up to mass-produce electric vehicles. The Verge writes that GM is pulling this "Frankenstein move a decade after it retired the Hummer in 2010." At the time, the huge box-like truck was a gas-guzzler that was popular - at least until the global recession hit. Gas prices rose and Hummer sales hit the basement.The Verge also points to the rising popularity of SUVs and pickup trucks in the last decade, even though there has been a slight uptick in emissions. However, with automakers turning to the manufacture of electric vehicles, it has been a good move to rebrand the "nostalgia vehicles" of the past.Think of the well-known Ford Mustang nameplate. It has been resurrected with the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Even though there are plenty of electric SUVs on the road, the electric truck market is still wide open. But again, automakers are cashing in on a market.Let's see, there is the new all-electric F-150 pickup, which Ford says will be just as capable as its namesake. While it is a contrarian vehicle, Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck is another competitor, while Michigan’s Rivian plans to release its luxury electric pickup truck later this year. There are others, like Bollinger, Karma, and Lordstown Motors. So, we will see which truck comes out on top. More about General Motors Hummer, allelectric super truck, September of 2021, super bowl commercial General Motors Humme... allelectric super tr... September of 2021 super bowl commercia...