By By Karen Graham 9 hours ago in Business

Los Angeles - Ford Motor is expanding its iconic Mustang franchise to include the automaker's first-ever, all-electric SUV: the Mustang Mach-E. its global debut Sunday in Los Angeles marks the first time the Mustang name has been used since the car debuted in 1964.

The world will get their first look at the Mach-E on Sunday at an event scheduled in Los Angeles, California. Ford will live-stream the reveal of the new model with the assistance of actor Idris Elba, who's set to join the Mach-E on stage, according to

Observers note that Ford has possibly learned from other makers of iconic vehicles, like Porsche, Lamborghini, and Jeep that the public will forgive them if they use a brand name on a totally different type of vehicle - that is, as long as the new vehicle retains some of the core aspects of the original. And this is what Ford has done.

Screen grab from Ford Motor Company YouTube video on the future of the Mustang. Ford Motor Company

Ford has no plans to stop producing its Mustang coupe - after all, it is still Ford's signature car, worldwide. And don't forget, Ford recently introduced the Shelby GT500, a supercharged 760-horsepower Mustang that is the most powerful factory-produced car the company has ever made, according to

The Mustang Mach-E, according to Ford, will be available in U.S., Canadian and European dealerships next fall. Online reservations for the vehicle will start following the SUV's unveiling during Sunday's private event, days ahead of its public debut at the L.A. Auto Show.

The global debut of the Mustang Mach-E will be streamed on Ford's social media accounts, such as Twitter, at 9 p.m. ET Sunday. And for those interested in purchasing the Mach-E, they can go to Ford.com at the end of the reveal and reserve a Mustang Mach-E by submitting a $500 refundable deposit.