The #BoycottNRA campaign might really work

By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Business From its beginnings on Twitter, #BoycottNRA has taken on a life of its own, sparking outrage from the NRA and multiple discussions on social media. But most stunning is the number of companies that have cut ties with the NRA. And this writer believes McDonald is correct in his assessment of this particular social media-led boycott. The The NRA's executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre made his first public comments on the tragedy in Parkland, Florida in an address to the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland JIM WATSON, AFP A most unusual boycott As McDonald points out, #BoycottNRA isn't really a And while many boycotts may seem frivolous or even stupid, this boycott, or movement, is totally different. In some ways, it somewhat like the real Activists protest outside Kalashnikov USA, a manufacturer of AK-47 rifles, on February 25, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida, near Parkland where the shooting deaths of 17 students and staff at a school has boosted calls for gun control JOE RAEDLE, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP The Boston Tea Party started as a movement, and in effect, a boycott that eventually grew into the American Revolution. And interestingly, the #BoycottNRA movement is aligning businesses with the political climate, forcing Republicans into a defensive posture not seen in a number of years. And the whole impact could eventually hurt an organization's or company's bottom line, maybe. But one thing is certain - with the latest polls showing close to While the boycott may not hurt anyone's bottom line, it is sending a signal to politicians that should be squirming right about now - worrying about whether they will be re-elected. This, to me, is the essence of the boycott. If 7 out of 10 Americans want some sort of change in our gun laws, then the people have spoken. After all, the Constitution starts out with "We, the people....." Amnesty noted that students in the US were "standing up against gun violence" Olivier Douliery, AFP I hope our elected representatives in Congress take those three words to heart and listen to their constituents, too, because a cozy affiliation with the NRA is not considered a plus anymore, according to McDonald. "And that’s a good thing," he adds. It is interesting that McDonald, who teaches ethics and critical thinking at the Rogers School of Management, notes the NRA would be considered a fringe group in other industrialized nations, while its "antiquated understanding of what a citizenry needs in order to safeguard itself against tyranny would be laughable." Hundreds of students protest outside the White House to demand tougher gun control measures MANDEL NGAN, AFP There is a The NRA is dangerous and that danger started 30 years ago when a group of activists pushed the leadership to install new leaders that were more intense and very focused on the Second Amendment. I will leave readers with a quote from McDonald: "It’s long been said that the pen is mightier than the sword. We’re about to find out whether the boycott is mightier than the gun." For an up-to-date list of companies who have joined the #BoycottNRA movement, Wikipedia now has a Canadian Business writer, Chris McDonald wrote on Monday, "If the NRA were a publicly-traded corporation, I’d be short selling its stock. Not because the organization is going away anytime soon, or because I think Americans are going to repeal the Second Amendment anytime soon. 