Among the winners in 2019 are companies like Ultimate Software, CDW Corporation and AppNexus, which constitute the top three in the rankings. Over the past few years, Fairygodboss has ranked companies based on women-friendly policies.
Commenting on the outcomes, in a message to Digital Journal, Georgene Huang, Fairygodboss co-founder and CEO said: "From our research at Fairygodboss, we know that women's job satisfaction is directly related to the amount of gender equality she experiences at work."
She adds: "We’re excited to showcase these top companies and CEOs as leaders in the movement for gender equality in the workplace and they should be proud that their female employees feel so strongly that they’re great places for women to work.”
The reason why this matters is because there remains a lack of gender equity within the technology sector. This issue starts early in life, leading to too few female role models
of young women to observe. There are also intuitional barriers that can work to prevent women from starting-up and leading technology-based enterprises.
To compile the data, Fairygodboss averaged female employees' responses to three questions relating to their overall job satisfaction, perceived gender equality at work, and recommendations to other women about working at their employer. These were then used to score different companies out of 100, and for a ranking list to be produced
In considering the top three, working for Ultimate Software
includes benefits like $5,250 per year non-taxable reimbursement for degree seeking business related courses. CDW's commitment
to diversity and inclusion led to the company launching a scheme called 'Together - The Power of Women in IT’, a campaign designed to celebrate our women in IT and to help to empower other females to pursue technology. With AppNexus
, internal company metrics found that 89 percent of women employees said they would recommend the company to other women.