By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Business Tesla is backtracking on its plans to close its showrooms. Additionally, Tesla will raise the price of its vehicles, with the exception of the Basic Model 3 sedan. Not only did Musk announce a drop in the prices of all Tesla models, but he announced most of the Tesla showrooms would be closed. Some "galleries" will remain open in key market areas, he said, and Tesla will be increasing the number of service centers and staff worldwide. But late Sunday night, Musk told employees in The $35,000 base Model 3 will still be available. In a company filing with government regulators on Monday, Tesla says it closed 10 percent of its stores, but a few of those will now remain open. Another 20 percent are being evaluated, so more could be closed. "As a result of keeping significantly more stores open, Tesla will need to raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent on average worldwide," a company's statement said, reports The key for Tesla is producing an entry-level car in the mid-$30,000 range, which would put it in direct competition with major automakers. Tesla Tesla is sticking to its plan to embrace "Potential Tesla owners coming into stores will simply be shown how to order a Tesla on their phone in a few minutes," the company said. Stores will also have cars available for test drives and "a small number of cars in inventory for customers who wish to drive away with a Tesla immediately," it added. Gartner analyst Michael Ramsey called the move "startling" and said it undermines the credibility of Musk and Tesla's management. "How else can you view it except to see it as a remarkable example of lack of foresight or planning?" Ramsey asked. "It's almost as if the decision was announced and made without any analysis of what the outcome would be." Ramsey is probably correct in his analysis. As Tesla also announced on Monday it had purchased car-hauling trucks and trailers from a California company in a stock deal worth about $14.2 million. This is part of the company's plan to increase transportation efficiency and cut delivery times.