Tesla decided to sell a limited release surfboard

article imageTesla decided to sell a limited release surfboard

By Lisa Cumming     1 hour ago in Business
Tesla has decided to invest in an alternative mode of transportation — the carbon fibre-reinforced surfboard, with a matte and gloss finish.
TechCrunch reported on the arrival of the $1,500 surfboard late Saturday night. Only 200 boards are to be produced.
Apparently the page disappeared for some time after all the boards were sold — yes, it's already sold out — but has since been put back up.
The product description from the page mentions that this board uses the same finishes used on Tesla cars.
"Designed by the Tesla Design Studio in collaboration with Lost Surfboards and Matt “Mayhem” Biolos, surfboard shaper for World Surf League Championship athletes. The Limited Edition Tesla Surfboard features a mix of the same high-quality matte and gloss finishes used on all our cars. The deck is reinforced with light-weight “Black Dart” carbon fiber, inspired by the interiors in our cars, and featuring tonal logos in subtle contrast gloss."
The board, 6’8” in length, apparently fits "inside or outside" of the Model S, X and 3 vehicles.
Including tax, according to one Twitter user who priced it out, the board sat at about $1638.75. Customers were quick to snap up the boards and will be receiving their purchases sometime within the next two to 10 weeks.
