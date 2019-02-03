By By Karen Graham 41 mins ago in Business Toronto - Canadian efforts to reduce single-use plastic will get a boost this year when a major retailer is slated to launch a test of reusable packaging in the most populated part of the country. The company then partnered with corporate donors to turn it into raw material to be used in new products. The company, under the guidance of Szaky, a Canadian, has grown to include not only recycled products but now, reusable packaging. At the World Economic Forum in 2019, TerraCycle unveiled Loop, a closed-loop reusable packaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies. The new project offers consumers "TerraCycle and the City of Vancouver launched a new pilot program today to recycle cigarette butts, which will help keep Vancouver's downtown clean and move the City closer to its Greenest City 2020 Action Plan goals." Mayor Gregor Robertson on Nov. 12, 2013. Vancouver Mayor's Office TerraCycle Loop comes to Toronto By the end of 2019, residents within a 200- to 300-hundred kilometer radius of Toronto, Canada’s largest city will be able to purchase hundreds of products in reusable packaging from Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Danone, Mars Petcare, Mondelēz International and other well-known brand names. "I say this as a Canadian, I'm super excited about getting Loop to Canada. I think it will resonate really well with the public there," says Tom Szaky, who grew up in Toronto, reports Consumers will be able to order products ranging from Haagen-Dazs ice cream to shampoo, toothbrushes and laundry detergent - all packaged in specially-designed reusable containers. The products will be ordered online from the retailer's e-commerce site and delivered along with other store purchases. Here is how Loop works TerraCycle What's really exciting is that in-store purchases should start in about six months, according to After using the products, the empty containers are placed in a It's sort of like bringing back the milkman who used to deliver dairy products to our doors years ago." Loop is very much a reboot of an old idea but done in a very modern setting,” said Szaky. Toronto-based Greenhouse Juice Company products are sold in reusable glass bottles. Greenhouse Juice Co. We have seen the pictures of floating garbage along our beaches, piles of plastic bags and bottles along our highways and animals caught in plastic nooses, all because of one-time use plastic packaging. Now, finally, a recycling effort on a global scale has begun - launched by large corporations, including retailers, airlines and fast-food chains, among others. "Retailers, suppliers, consumer goods companies and governments are taking action after research has disclosed the size of the challenge," says Kathleen McLaughlin, chief sustainability officer at Walmart Inc. Sarah King, the head of an oceans and plastics campaign with Greenpeace Canada says the onus on recycling plastics has been placed on the consumer for far too long - instead of requiring major corporations that produce the packaging to find alternatives. "We want to go back to a model that is more holistic and is more not so disposal-centric," she said. Additional Canadian cities, likely starting in western provinces, will be added as a distribution network is built. Trenton, New Jersey-based TerraCycle was founded by Tom Szaky and Jon Beyer in the fall of 2001. 