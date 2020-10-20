General Motors (GM) also said it would be spending an additional $153 million to upgrade five Michigan factories for future vehicles, according to the Associated Press.
The Spring Hill facility, GM's biggest in North America, covers 7.9 million square feet and employs about 3,400 workers. The factory currently makes the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 gas-powered SUVs as well as a GMC SUV. The facility also makes four engines that go into GM trucks and SUVs, reports SCNow.
The Lyriq is due in showrooms sometime late in 2022.
The company says it will build the Cadillac Lyriq, a vehicle that has been described as "poetry in electrified motion,"
on its website. The Lyriq won't be in showrooms until sometime in late 2022.
And GM is expected to announce details on its all-electric GMC Hummer pickup truck sometime this week. The Hummer and Lyriq are among the 20 electric models the company plans to sell globally by 2023, according to CTV News Canada.
The GMC Hummer EV will be revealed on May 20 and built at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck plant in Michigan.
GM has announced earlier that electric vehicles will be built at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan, and at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which straddles the border between the city of Detroit and the hamlet of Hamtramck. In January, GM announced it would be investing $2.2 billion
in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.
The company's first vehicle to come off the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly line will be a pickup, whose production will begin in late 2021 and will be followed by a self-driving vehicle, Cruise Origin.
And right after the decision to have the Detroit-Hamtramck plant go all-electric, it was announced that the Orion Township facility
in Detroit, Michigan was becoming the second GM plant to go fully electric.
Over the past 19 months, GM has announced investments of more than $4.5 billion at the three future electric vehicle factories.