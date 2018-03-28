Tech workers are fleeing the United States to work in Canada

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTech workers are fleeing the United States to work in Canada

Listen | Print
By Business Insider     1 hour ago in Business
Canada's tech companies are receiving an increase in interest from U.S. applicants, a new study reports.
The study found that 53% of 55 surveyed tech companies in Toronto experienced an uptick in interest from U.S. applicants in 2017.
The study's findings correspond with a study conducted last year which also showed a surge in American tech worker's interest in Canadian employment.
Tech workers in the U.S. are shifting their sights from Silicon Valley to another northern liberal bastion: Canada.
A new study by Canadian tech innovator hub MaRS reported that tech companies in Toronto saw a significant escalation of U.S. applicants in 2017.
The study, which was originally reported by Axios, surveyed 55 tech companies in Toronto and found that more than half had seen an increase in international applicants. Of the international applicants who applied, 82% were from the U.S.
The study's results correspond with a survey MaRS conducted earlier last year, in which several Toronto-based startups reported newfound interest in their companies from U.S. applicants.
American tech workers could be interested in joining the Canadian workforce for several reasons: Both Toronto and Vancouver are gradually becoming established tech hubs that are attracting international talent. (Last year, Business Insider ranked them in the top 25 most high-tech cities in the world.)
Another factor is of a more political nature: The President's unfriendly stance on immigration is thought to have sparked renewed interest among Americans in Canadian employment as well.
This article was originally published on Business Insider. Copyright 2018.
More about Canada, Technology, Talent, Tech workers
 
Latest News
Top News
Greek media squeezed as banks pull plug on loans
State of play over Russian envoy expulsions
Trudeau to Trump: Canada will block backdoor steel shipments
Catalonia separatist movement risks taking radical path
Tech workers are fleeing the United States to work in Canada
Facebook overhauls privacy settings amid data breach outcry
No escape for Mozambique as debt troubles mount
Slippery start for Venezuela's petro crypto coin
Fishermen fear Brexit betrayal as countdown begins
Kim, Xi break the ice with wine and secret pageantry