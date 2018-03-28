Tech workers are fleeing the United States to work in Canada

The study's findings correspond with a study conducted last year which also showed a surge in American tech worker's interest in Canadian employment.
Tech workers in the U.S. are shifting their sights from Silicon Valley to another northern liberal bastion: Canada.
A new study by Canadian tech innovator hub MaRS reported that tech companies in Toronto saw a significant escalation of U.S. applicants in 2017.
The study, which was originally reported by Axios
, surveyed 55 tech companies in Toronto and found that more than half had seen an increase in international applicants. Of the international applicants who applied, 82% were from the U.S.
The study's results correspond with a survey MaRS conducted earlier last year
, in which several Toronto-based startups reported newfound interest in their companies from U.S. applicants.
American tech workers could be interested in joining the Canadian workforce for several reasons: Both Toronto and Vancouver are gradually becoming established tech hubs that are attracting international talent. (Last year, Business Insider ranked them
in the top 25 most high-tech cities in the world.)
Another factor is of a more political nature: The President's unfriendly stance on immigration is thought to have sparked renewed interest
among Americans in Canadian employment as well.
