Tech community reacts to Trump’s suspending of H-1B visas

According to the BBC
, Donald Trump has extended a pause on some green cards and suspended visas for other foreign workers until the end of 2020. This has a particular impact on high-skilled technology workers. Trump's rationale appears to creating a driver for creating jobs for U.S. workers
, and helping to kick-start a economy ravaged by the pandemic.
The technology community has reacted negatively to Trump's policy extension. As an example, artificial intelligence pioneer and former H-1B visa holder, Andrew Ng tweeted
: “The suspension of the H1B visa program is bad for the US, bad for innovation, and will shatter dreams and disrupt lives. As a former H1B visa holder, my heart goes out to all the families affected.”
Several other members of the technology community have also tweeted their disagreement with Trump's stance.
Justin Kan: “America self destructs with this latest immigration Executive Order. The Silicon Valley Golden Goose is powered by immigrant brainpower. Most countries are doing anything they can to get those immigrants. We are doing everything we can to turn them away.”
Matt Turk: “I was on an H1B visa for 10 yrs. Started a company with co-founders also on H1Bs. Hired American employees, served US customers. This was our American dream. But today the same company could be started anywhere. Why would the next generation bother if they can’t get a visa?”
Austen Allred: “It’s pretty incredible how many of the smartest people in Silicon Valley came here on H1B visas. We’re probably talking millions of jobs created. The world is not zero-sum.”
Overall, the U.S. technology industry has blasted Trump. The main sentiment is that the restrictions will slow down innovation and undermine the technology industry.
Other comments include:
Brad Smith: “Now is not the time to cut our nation off from the world’s talent or create uncertainty and anxiety. Immigrants play a vital role at our company and support our country’s critical infrastructure. They are contributing to this country at a time when we need them most.”
Jeremy Liew: “I came to the US on an h1b visa. I’d like to think I’ve been a net positive for the country. RT if you or a family member are also an immigrant who has been net positive for the US”
It remains to be seen whether the U.S. administration changes direction in light of the outcry from tech entrepreneours.