By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving due to the coronavirus pandemic, joining Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart - but plan to start rolling out its biggest deals of the year in stores and online in October. The coronavirus has already caused many big retailers to modify their customers' shopping experiences, and now the holiday season will see a big change for many shoppers. Minneapolis-based Target announced an early preview of its holiday shopping plans Monday, about four months before the holiday and days after Walmart said its stores would be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time since the late 1980s, reports USA Today. "The investments we've made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests' changing needs during this global pandemic," says Target CEO Brian Cornell in a statement. "This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we're continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can." The last time that Target stores closed their doors on Thanksgiving was in 2011. In 2019, Target stores opened for Black Friday doorbusters at 5 p.m. local time Thanksgiving Day. Other retailers closing for Thanksgiving Day On Tuesday, last week, Walmart announced their stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. The closures affect both Walmart and Sam's Club stores, according to Business Insider. "We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones," John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart US, said in a statement. "We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts." Dick's Sporting Goods announced Monday that all of its stores, including Dick's, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy, would be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. "We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication," chairman and CEO Ed Stack said in a news release. "They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude."