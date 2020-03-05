By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Business Starbucks announced Wednesday that it will impose a temporary moratorium on the use of reusable personal mugs in its stores amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak. "Our focus remains on two key priorities: Caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus," Williams added, per Williams also said the company was taking guidance from the CDC and local health authorities and has increased cleaning and sanitizing for all company-operated stores to help prevent the spread of all germs, "adding paid time for our partners supporting this work." While putting a "pause" to the use of personal cups for customers' coffee, and “for here” ware, Williams said Starbucks will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for “for here” ware. The company has also restricted all business-related air travel, domestic and international through March 31, and modified or postponed all large meetings across their offices in the U.S. and Canada. As for the upcoming annual shareholders meeting in hometown Seattle, Washington on March 18, it has been turned into a "We will continue to stay close to our partners and local health officials, and we are optimistic this will be a temporary situation," Williams said. The change is part of “a series of precautionary steps in response to this emerging public health impact,” company executive Rossann Williams said in an open letter Wednesday "Our focus remains on two key priorities: Caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus," Williams added, per The Hill. Williams also said the company was taking guidance from the CDC and local health authorities and has increased cleaning and sanitizing for all company-operated stores to help prevent the spread of all germs, "adding paid time for our partners supporting this work."While putting a "pause" to the use of personal cups for customers' coffee, and “for here” ware, Williams said Starbucks will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for “for here” ware.The company has also restricted all business-related air travel, domestic and international through March 31, and modified or postponed all large meetings across their offices in the U.S. and Canada.As for the upcoming annual shareholders meeting in hometown Seattle, Washington on March 18, it has been turned into a "virtual-only event" due to concerns about the virus."We will continue to stay close to our partners and local health officials, and we are optimistic this will be a temporary situation," Williams said. More about Starbucks, personal cups, coronavirus, additional cleaning, precautionary Starbucks personal cups coronavirus additional cleaning precautionary