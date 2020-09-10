By By Karen Graham 56 mins ago in Business White House officials say U.S. hospitals have all the medical supplies needed to battle the coronavirus, but frontline health care workers, hospital officials and even the FDA say shortages persist, especially for the N95 mask. And in "many ways things have only gotten worse," the American Medical Association's president, Dr. Susan Bailey, said in a recent statement, reports "N95s are still in a shortage," said Mike Schiller, the American Hospital Association's senior director for supply chains. "It's certainly not anywhere near pre-COVID levels." Stark warnings went unheeded Early in the pandemic, the Trump White House failed to heed the stark warnings from high-level officials about the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, and this was particularly evident regarding the N95 masks. The N95 face mesk Hanabishi Exxon Corporation developed the first industrial process based on the melt blowing principle with high throughput levels. Today, But even today, manufacturers in the U.S. say the Trump administration hasn’t made the long-term investments they need in order to ramp up to full capacity. However, the White House has allowed exports of the meltdown material to slip out of the country, even as the demand for the N95 masks has grown in this country. Manufacturers make the point of saying they could suffer huge losses if they invest millions in machinery, raw materials, new employees and factory space to make a product that could have a very short shelf-life - especially without any assurances from the federal government they would continue to buy their meltblown textile after the pandemic is over. "I’m not going to sit here and tell you that we’re going to guarantee purchases in 2021 or whatever date you pick,” said Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, who heads the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Supply Chain Stabilization Task Force. He also denies there are shortages.In an interview in August, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro disputes reports of shortages. He said his office responds daily to news stories of ill-equipped medical providers, sending supplies as needed. "We have what we need to get to people what they need," he said.