Shell outlines its plan to transition to cleaner energy

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageShell outlines its plan to transition to cleaner energy

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Business
London - Royal Dutch Shell, one of the multinationals that has defined the oil industry, is slowly turning away from the fossil fuel that made its fortune over the decades but also worsened a global climate crisis.
In a statement released Thursday, the oil-major outlines the details of both its short-term and long-term strategies as it transitions to cleaner energies, noting that its production of oil and total carbon emissions peaked before the coronavirus pandemic.
Shell also claims that oil production and carbon emissions will steadily fall because of their pivot away from fossil fuels, calling it a milestone for the company - reflecting the urgency facing governments and businesses worldwide - as we reduce harmful climate-warming emissions, according to CTV News Canada.
Shell said it aims to reduce net carbon emissions by between 6 percent to 8 percent by 2023 when compared to 2016 levels. The target jumps up to 20 percent by 2030, 45 percent by 2035, and 100 percent by 2050.
Field of the future: Shell’s iShale® well pads and a mini-modular Central Processing Facility (CP...
Field of the future: Shell’s iShale® well pads and a mini-modular Central Processing Facility (CPF) in the Permian Basin USA, are powered by large solar panels and wind turbines.
Royal Dutch / Shell International
Shell also has an ambitious plan for reducing carbon emissions, which peaked at 1.7 gigatonnes per annum in 2018. To do this, the company is looking at accessing an additional 25 million tonnes per annum of carbon, capture, and storage (CCS) capacity by 2035. Currently, Shell is involved with three key CCS projects, Quest in Canada (in operation), Northern Lights in Norway (sanctioned), and Porthos in The Netherlands (planned), will total around 4.5 million tonnes of capacity.
“Our accelerated strategy will drive down carbon emissions and will deliver value for our shareholders, our customers and wider society,” Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement, according to CNBC News.
“We must give our customers the products and services they want and need – products that have the lowest environmental impact. At the same time, we will use our established strengths to build on our competitive portfolio as we make the transition to be a net-zero emissions business in step with society.”
Shell Recharge charging point in the UK.
Shell Recharge charging point in the UK.
Royal Dutch Shell / NewMotion
Shell's plan is part of a wider strategy taken on by European oil companies to rewrite their business plans to reduce carbon emissions blamed for global warming while still making money. This is taking place because critics have said oil companies have been moving too slowly to clean up their portfolios.
Environmentalists say the plan is still not ambitious enough considering the speed with which global emissions need to be cut. And Greenpeace pointed out that Shell did not say it would cut production outright. However, most folks agree that Shell is moving in the right direction.
Royal Dutch Shell shares traded lower on Thursday after the company presented its decarbonization strategy, with shares falling 2 percent after the announcement. As of 2:08 p.m. shares were down to 37.16 USD −1.18 (3.08%).
More about Shell oil, Oil production, Carbon emissions, shift away from fossil fuels, Climate change
 
Latest News
Top News
Bombardier will lay off 1,600 workers, stop Learjet production
Shock as historic charges against Kenyan police dropped
Review: '12 Round Gun' is an exhilarating sports action thriller Special
Shell outlines its plan to transition to cleaner energy
Review: Loreno Mayer and Brandon Mignacca release enthralling 'Giants' Special
Chatting with Robert Newman: Emmy-nominated actor Special
Vaccine shows potential against deadly leptospirosis bacteria
Shelling killed scores of civilians at start of Tigray war: HRW
Legal and health sector caught out in data breach Special
Vivica A. Fox opens up about 'The Wrong Valentine' on Lifetime Special