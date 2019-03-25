By By Karen Graham 34 mins ago in Business London - Royal Dutch Shell took a step forward in its aim to become the world’s biggest power company with an aggressive move into the UK retail market by offering one of the cheapest tariffs available. The newly minted company is switching all 710,000 of its customers to 100 percent renewable energy as Shell seeks to expand on its low-carbon business. Shell Energy told TenneT Shell Energy is in good company, though. It joins Bulb Energy and Octopus Energy - who also offer all customers 100 percent renewable electricity. Shell is also offering its customers a 3 percent discount on fuel at its many gas stations and plans on offering discounts for electric vehicle charging. Global warming is a serious concern for Shell Shell is planning on becoming the world's largest power company within 15 years and to that end, it plans on spending as much as $2 billion a year on its new-energies division. This move suggests that Shell is taking global warming seriously. “Shell has been increasingly vociferous about its ambitions in electricity markets, and we see it as a significant competitive/disruptive force over the coming years for traditional utility energy suppliers/retailers,” RBC Capital Markets said in a note Monday. Shell co-invests in a company generating electricity from high-altitude wind using kites. Soaring potential: KPS believes it can challenge wind turbine technology Soaring potential: KPS believes it can challenge wind turbine technology KPS Mark Gainsborough, executive vice president at Shell New Energies, said the rebrand was part of the company's wider cleantech strategy. "This is a good example of our approach to building a significant electricity business, in line with customer needs," he said, reports Britain's household energy price cap Britain's energy market is dominated by the "Big Six," Centrica’s British Gas, Iberdrola’s Scottish Power, E.ON, EDF Energy, SSE, and Innogy’s npower. And believe it or not, but none of the "big six" offer 100 percent renewable energy as standard to their customers. This means that Shell's move is going to put more pressure on these major power companies which have already been experiencing a massive loss of customers leaving them for smaller, cheaper suppliers. Another problem facing power companies is the surge in wholesale prices for power and gas' A Shell Oil (Royal Dutch Shell) gas station near the interchange of California State Route 46 and Interstate 5 near Lost Hills, California. Coolcaesar Quite a number of companies have gone out of business over the rise in wholesale prices. British Gas lost 742,000 customers last year"We are building on the disruptive nature of First Utility to give customers something better," said Colin Crooks, chief executive officer of Shell Energy Retail. "We know that renewable electricity is important to them and we are delivering that, while ensuring good value and rewarding loyalty."