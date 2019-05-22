Email
article imageSenso.ai completes $1.5 million seed round

By Tim Sandle     58 mins ago in Business
Senso.ai, which is a machine learning and predictive AI provider, has announced the close of its $1.5 million seed funding round. The company develops new technologies for the finical services sector, harnessing predictive analytics.
The additional funding for Senso.ai is led by BreakawayGrowth, a Silicon Valley venture capital fund. Other investors include NEXT Canada and Techstars. The financing closed in 2018. With the lead investor, BreakawayGrowth Fund is a venture capital firm that "invests in and supports bold founders helping them throughout the startup journey to global dominance."
Commenting on the new investment, Saroop Bharwani, Co-Founder and CEO, Senso.ai, stated: "Large organizations around the world are attempting to collaborate with product-centric startups to embed innovation across their organizations."
Bharwani added: "By securing funding from some of the most experienced VCs and experts in the industry, we can accelerate our ability to innovate and deliver unique solutions to enable our customers to enhance their AI and machine learning capabilities with unprecedented bottom line results."
Toronto-based Senso’s main product is an end-to-end platform intended for financial institutions to seamlessly deploy predictive models. Based on the machine learning component, these models are designed to continually improve over time, and to offer enhanced treatment strategies for both online and offline consumer touchpoints.
In terms building upon its main offering, Senso.ai is developing vertical-specific data pipelines and artificial intelligence products to create growth within the Financial Services industry, focusing on Canada. Longer-term, Senso.ai is planning to expand into the U.S. market.
