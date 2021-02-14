By By Tim Sandle 34 mins ago in Business An industry survey finds that messaging apps are becoming increasingly essential for business communication, personal communication, and other domains. Another developing area is to secure journalistic endeavours. Most messenger apps are centralised networks run by the servers of a particular platform's operator. When selecting an app or with the basic design function, businesses need to consider the following: Security This includes such variables as peer-to-peer architecture, end-to-end encryption systems, blockchain technology, anonymity functionality, open source platform, transparency report, and independence from big companies, independence from lobbies. Features The features category consists of such variables as the Desktop version, Individual calls, Group audio calls, Group video calls, Screen sharing, Unsend message function, and 3d party access. Cost The price is a consideration in terms of whether the app is free, paid, or free but with some of the features requiring payment or subscription. Privacy and consumer trust While businesses may see messaging applications are beneficial, there is sometimes ground to be made up with the public in terms of trust, as the survey finds. Moreover, good business practice require an assessment of the data collected – what is the purpose and why should such data be held? Concerns expressed by the general public include surveillance of private information from the social networks and messengers by governments and third parties. Where this is not managed carefully, it can lead to a backlash. In the early days , messaging apps were only used for simple tasks like exchanging texts. This gravitated to voice messaging, voice calls and video calls. As Wi-Fi and high-speed mobile networks hit critical mass in many markets, chat apps quickly became multimedia hubs. A new survey from Deep Knowledge Analytics (" Messaging Apps & Platforms:Comparative Analysis ") shows how far messaging apps have come, in terms of sophisticated and value to industry. Messaging apps are platforms designed to facilitate instant messaging, between two or more participants. Apps provide a means for businesses to provide status updates, direct communication, to enable payments and types of conversational e-commerce.Most messenger apps are centralised networks run by the servers of a particular platform's operator.When selecting an app or with the basic design function, businesses need to consider the following:This includes such variables as peer-to-peer architecture, end-to-end encryption systems, blockchain technology, anonymity functionality, open source platform, transparency report, and independence from big companies, independence from lobbies.The features category consists of such variables as the Desktop version, Individual calls, Group audio calls, Group video calls, Screen sharing, Unsend message function, and 3d party access.The price is a consideration in terms of whether the app is free, paid, or free but with some of the features requiring payment or subscription.While businesses may see messaging applications are beneficial, there is sometimes ground to be made up with the public in terms of trust, as the survey finds. Moreover, good business practice require an assessment of the data collected – what is the purpose and why should such data be held?Concerns expressed by the general public include surveillance of private information from the social networks and messengers by governments and third parties. Where this is not managed carefully, it can lead to a backlash. More about messager apps, Apps, Communications messager apps Apps Communications