The coal-fired units in Wyoming under consideration for closure include two at the Jim Bridger Power Plant east of Rock Springs and two at the Naughton Power Plant near Kemmerer, reports Sweetwater Now.
PacifiCorp has two business divisions
- Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power. RMC has a service area that includes Utah, Wyoming, and southeastern Idaho. Since 2006, PacifiCorp has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy.
Economic study as part of 2019 Integrated Resource Plan
An economic study was conducted as part of the company’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan, which is still under development and anticipated to be completed in August. The IRP, which is updated every two years, identifies actions the company anticipates taking over the next 20 years to provide reliable and least-cost electricity to customers.
It was the updated economic study that was released on April 25. PacifiCorp's study looked at RMP’s 22 coal-fired units to determine what, if any, savings could be realized by closing units as early as 2022.
“We continuously examine the costs and benefits of how the company generates electricity to ensure we are making the best decisions for customers,” said Rick Link, PacifiCorp Vice President of resource planning and acquisitions, in a statement.
“The study reflects the ongoing changing economics for coal driven by market forces.”
Gary Hoogeveen, president, and CEO of RMP said the latest study shows customers would save about $248 million over the next 20 years if the company moved up retirement plans for the four units. He added that if the decision were to be made to close the four units, retirements would be staggered over a period of about six years, according to Power Magazine.
Hoogeveen also said the decision to close the units early would be based only on economics, noting that regulators require that customers are provided with the lowest-cost electricity, and renewables like wind and solar are cheaper to produce. RMP officials have said upgrading emissions controls on the older coal units would not be economical, nor would converting them to burn natural gas.
The public will be given ample opportunity to weigh in and comment on the study over the next few months.