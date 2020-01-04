Several businesses, across multiple sectors, are turning to automation systems in order to drive projects at speed and scale. This includes automating repetitive human tasks, control of content management, managing process workflows, data capture and when taking business decisions. Two types of technologies which can achieve these aims are robotic process automation and integrated automation platforms. These types of technologies are seen as an important part of digital transformation initiatives for businesses, signalling a shift away from using stand-alone technologies for use within pockets of the business and towards fully integrated and automated solutions.
Robotic process automation (RPA) refers to the use of software with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to handle high-volume, repeatable tasks that previously required humans to perform. The technology was introduced to market in 2012
The technology was introduced to market in 2012.
The main benefits to businesses from RPA, according to website Insurance Thought Leadership
While RPA is still a growing technology, a more sophisticated offering
comes in the form of the Integrated Automation Platform (IPA). RPA often offers a more inexpensive and quicker solution to the same problem that an IPA aims to solve.
An example of such a system comes from AntWorks
, which a global provider of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation solutions powered by fractal science. AntWorks’ proprietary platform, ANTstein SQUARE is designed to assist enterprises by automating complex business processes end-to-end. The system is a full-stack solution that enables non-technical business users to automate end-to-end business processes quickly and in a scalable manner, providing accuracy in unstructured and image-based data curation.
AntWorks have two key features
on their platform: Process Discovery Module and the Digital Workforce Management module. The Process Discovery Module enables companies to identify high-value automation opportunities: by recognizing the most efficient path to automation. The platform also offers insights across into processes, people and productivity data, through AI enabled technology which continuously learns the processes for ongoing optimization.
The Digital Workforce Management Module enables users to build bots without writing a single line of code. From then on, users can measure, manage and maximize bot productivity in real time. The module is highly scalable.
These types of technologies are helping to enhance business competitiveness and drive digital transformation processes.