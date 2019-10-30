As the eSports industry becomes more popular it is perhaps inevitable that attackers will find ways to capitalize on the momentum. While consumers and media know that eSports environments generally have threat risks, the new report ("Cheats, Hacks, and Cyberattacks: Threats to the eSports Industry in 2019 and Beyond
") from Trend Micro
provides data on the extent of the threat risks on a global scale.
The report outlines
how Trend Micro thinks the threat landscape will shape up in the next three years based on trends and patterns in previous years. This includes the finding that cybercriminals will steadily target eSports industry in the next three years. Much of this will be centered on hacking into systems or trying to change the outcome of an event. In this context, illegal gambling and match-fixing are expected to continue to rise.
In terms of where these attacks will emanate from, the report suggests that cheats and hacking services will flourish underground. According to Jon Clay
, director of global threat communications for Trend Micro: "If there’s one thing we know about malicious actors, it’s that they follow the money. Trend Micro has already observed financially motivated groups taking advantage of security gaps to target the gaming industry for financial gain, and we expect the same in eSports."
With the actual threats, the Trend Micro report finds that cybercriminals will start to target game servers. This will probably take the form of targeted malware, which will be launched to compromise high-profile gamers and brands. The overall effect will be with cybercriminals seeking to make money from ransomware aimed at sponsors and players, DDoS-for-hire services, breaches of personal information, services to illegally boost gaming scores, and stolen gaming accounts - that is unless new and better security measures are adopted by the industry.