While not reported at the time, it has been revealed that cloud hosting and IT services provider Netgain was forced to take some of their data centers offline after suffering a ransomware attack in late November 2020.

The attack had implications and the extent of the incident has been revealed in a series of emails sent to customers. In these messages, Netgain states that they were victims of a ransomware attack on November 24th, 2020. The messages sent to customers indicate that they may experience "system outages or slowdowns" due to an unpsecified cyberattack which was launched on the hosting provider. 

Following the cyberattack, Netgain stated that they were forced to shut down their data centers to isolate and contain the ransomware attack. According to customer Crystal PM, thousands of Netgain servers were affected by the ransomware attack, and that Netgain is working around the clock trying to get their servers back online.

Looking into the matter for Digital Journal is Sanjay Jagad, Sr., who is the Director Products and Solutions, Cloudian. Jagad cosiders the overall impact of ransomware, noting how "The ransomware attack on Netgain spotlights the devastating impact a ransomware attack can have, not just on the victim, but its customers as well."

Jagad then moves on to consider how such an attack can be targeted at almost any kind of business operation. He notes: "Given the increasing sophistication of ransomware, any company could suffer an attack spanning multiple weeks, like Netgain."

There are, however, measures that can be taken. Jagad recommends that "to truly safeguard against ransomware, organizations must secure data at the storage level with an immutable backup copy. This protects data from ransomware by making it unchangeable for a specified period, thus preventing encryption by malware and enabling easy recovery of an uninfected data copy in the event of an attack."