To gain an insight into the way that businesses need develop further in 2021 to face the issues of data security, Digital Journal caught up with Rohini Kasturi, Chief Product Officer at Pulse Secure. The points raised are central to business digital transformation strategies.

Digital Journal: Will automation be the key to a successful cybersecurity program?

Rohini Kasturi: Amid the growing cybersecurity skills gap, the broader theme in 2021 will be the increased adoption of technology that capitalizes on artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate key security functions. COVID-19 resulted in a massive, global shift to a remote workforce. However, next year we will enter a completely new normal when we start to see more workers return to the office while others, who are not yet able or willing to make the transition, remain home. This will result in a split that forces IT departments to handle the demands of both full-scale on-premise and full-scale remote access. The only way to be efficient in the new world of work will be to utilize solutions with automation capabilities instead of relying solely on in-house security teams. Companies will turn to newer technologies such as Zero Trust Network Access and Artificial Intelligence Markup Language (AIML) techniques to work smarter in leveraging their workforce. DJ: Will hybrid cloud environments be a prime target for hackers? Kasturi: The DJ: Will enterprises have to go beyond traditional Zero Trust to adopt a hyper-converged model? Kasturi: As employees continue to work from home, enterprises must come to terms with the reality that it may not be just the employee accessing a company device. Other people, such as a child or spouse, may use a laptop, phone, or tablet and inadvertently download ransomware or other types of software malware. Then, when the employee starts using the device to access a corporate network or specific corporate cloud application, it becomes a rogue device. Without having eyes on employees, how do businesses ensure the user and device are trusted? And what about the application, data and infrastructure? All of these components must be verified on a continual basis every few minutes to maintain a superior secure access posture. That is why organizations must adopt a Zero Trust Access solution capable of handling the hyper-converged technology and infrastructure within today’s digital workplace by providing a unified, cloud-based service that enables greater accessibility, efficiency, and risk reduction. Adopting a zero trust model will be especially important for the healthcare and education industries. 