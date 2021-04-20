Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business In a year of disruption and change, how can businesses assist communities in need and, at the same time, support their employees. With employees the focus is very much with mental wellbeing. The report focuses on how Experian was able to keep innovating, assist communities in need, and support their employees during a year unlike any other. Digital Journal: What are some standout developments shown in the 2020 Power of You Report? Justin Hastings: This year, Experian experienced many impressive achievements, as highlighted in the 2020 Power of YOU report, demonstrating that during an extraordinary year when consumers needed help more than ever, Experian North America employees leveraged their inclusive culture to assist communities in need. Employee safety and wellbeing was prioritized over all else, which fueled innovations to serve millions of consumers and clients. We reinforced the foundation of our culture of inclusion with the appointment of our first-ever Chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Wil Lewis. Despite the shut-downs and quarantine periods, our employees logged more than 18,000 hours virtual volunteering and giving back to increase financial inclusivity, support frontline healthcare workers, honor the nation’s military and veterans, and fight hunger. We also expanded our diversity recruitment and hiring efforts, intently reaching out to under-represented groups DJ: What were some of the instrumental aspects that Experian implemented, in order to keep employees safe throughout the pandemic? Hastings: In order to safeguard our employees from the virus, we quickly enabled almost all employees to work from home, even our call center. We immediately supplemented sick time with 14 additional days for COVID-19 related absences to ease people’s minds during the initial confusion of quarantines and exposure risks. A collaboration between our mental health, caregiving and disability employee resource group (ASPIRE) and Experian North America leadership created a dynamic digital guide called ASPIRE to BE WELL, consisting of personal video messages, tools and resources to help employees cope with the uncertainty and maintain optimal health and well-being. The personal nature of the guide, with tips from colleagues, followed weekly themes at the beginning of the pandemic to be relevant to the external climate. Frequent video communication from leaders with a personal undertone was important to stay connected. We prepared the offices with an inventory of PPE, modifying ventilation, touch-free appliances all in anticipation of returning to the office. As the cases increased, it became clear no matter how much preparation we could do in the offices, it was safest for our employees to remain working from home. While not specific to the pandemic, we also enhanced our mental health, telemedicine and caregiving benefits. The Experian Hardship Fund, launched in 2018 to help employees who are facing financial hardship immediately after a natural disaster or unforeseen personal hardship, provided assistance to employees who faced floods, arctic freezes, wildfires and more. Given the extraordinary circumstances, we increased the claim maximum. Our Humans of Experian video series highlights the stories of employees with diverse backgrounds who share their stories of inclusion at our company. DJ: How has your new programming been received/and impacted the company as a whole? Hastings: Over the past four years we’ve experienced a significant positive shift in employee retention and believe that this relates to our annual The Power of YOU program. For example, through a survey distributed during the thick of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, 92 percent of employees attest that Experian is a Great Company to Work For (compared to 86 percent the year before). We’ve seen voluntary resignations continue to decrease each year, for the past five years; 15 percent of our North American employees’ tenure is over 15 years. At Experian, we continuously foster a culture of development and growth and we have various forms of mentorship, career development and leadership programs to support and grow our employees. DJ: What is a goal of Experian for 2021? Hastings: We put our people at the heart of how we run our business and it guides how we serve our consumers, clients and each other. For example, through a survey distributed during the thick of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, 92 percent of employees attest that Experian is a Great Company to Work For (compared to 86 percent the year before).We've seen voluntary resignations continue to decrease each year, for the past five years; 15 percent of our North American employees' tenure is over 15 years. At Experian, we continuously foster a culture of development and growth and we have various forms of mentorship, career development and leadership programs to support and grow our employees.We put our people at the heart of how we run our business and it guides how we serve our consumers, clients and each other. We will continue this momentum of by helping to drive financial inclusion and equity, growing our business through innovation, and creating opportunities for our coworkers to thrive and build meaningful careers.