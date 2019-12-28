Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Every year, the U.S. economy loses over $80 billion in GDP from refusing to hire people with minor offenses or wrongful convictions. Tom Miller of ClearForce explains how technology can give potential employers piece of mind. According to Digital Journal spoke with Tom Miller to understand how continuous discovery technology can expand the hiring process for ex-cons and enhance an organization’s security. Digital Journal: What is ‘second chance hiring’? Tom Miller: Second chance hiring is an opportunity for an employer to hire a talented individual, who based on skills and experience is a great fit to fill a needed position, except for one issue: they were convicted of a crime, perhaps a non-violent crime 6 or 7 years ago. Most companies today don’t make second chance hires, as their required pre-hire background checks policy disqualifies applicants based upon criminal convictions. The employer has a well-grounded concern for the safety and security of its workforce and company, and to protect against violence and theft. However, many individuals who have been convicted of lower level offenses, have changed their behaviors and their lives, and would make a fantastic second chance hire. DJ: Can second chance hiring help employers to fill a skills gap? Miller: Absolutely. We live in a super tight labor market today. It is challenging for many organizations to find qualified candidates, which leads to compromising standards to fill jobs. Second chance hires represent an opportunity to maintain standards for skills and experience by tapping into an otherwise ineligible pool of skilled workers – provided, an organization can overcome concerns of risk. DJ: Are there any notable case studies you can share? Miller:Unfortunately, most of today’s case studies are anecdotal, because second chance hires happen in an ad-hoc manner. It is not programmatic, it is relationship based, where a hiring manager takes personal risk to make an exception to the standard policy. DJ: What can be done to encourage more employers to adopt the scheme? Miller:To encourage wide scale adoption, we must address the fundamental reason employers are not making second chance hires today: risk. Employers must be able to quickly become aware of high risk behavior and take appropriate preemptive action to address concerns before they become problems. And the only way to discover risk early is to continually look for the leading indicators and red flags of high risk behavior. DJ: If employees misbehave, ow can technology help? Miller:Technology can not only provide employers with continual, real-time alerts of employee misconduct and high risk behavior, but most importantly, it can provide an employer with the legal guardrails to protection of employee privacy. Technology can eliminate bias and favoritism, through appropriate levels of anonymity and checks and balances, and it can automate employee risk processes that are manual and subject to error and personal bias. DJ: What solutions does CleaForce provide? Miller:ClearForce’s mission is to create a safe and secure work environment for organizations in the public and private sector. Leveraging their expertise in risk management, analytics and compliance, ClearForce helps companies make second chance hires, reduce risk and protect themselves against legal action by deploying a configurable, role-based, 24/7 workplace assurance program that combines real-time criminal activity alerts and high-risk behaviors outside of the office with compliant adjudication. Recently JP Morgan hired 2,000 ex-convicts , as part of a “second chance hiring” movement sweeping the nation. 