A new wave of crowdfunding platforms have popped up to make investing in commercial real estate more accessible to the people. One CEO who is leading this is Eran Roth, CEO of iintoo, who explains how technology is opening up investment. Roth's success with Digital Journal: What is the current state of the commercial real estate market? Eran Roth: The real estate industry is dynamic and constantly undergoing change and 2019 will be no different. There are significant revolutions underway, covering digitalization, technology, demographics, cultural norms and other developments. Some of the biggest trends that we are helping our investors keep an eye on include startups and Alternative Capital Options. The rapid advances in technology and the substantial number of fintech startups in the real estate industry are providing lower cost solutions at a faster pace than the older, more established, institutions. These disruptive and innovative ventures are driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of our times and are focused on both fintech and operations-related technology startups. The rise of secondary markets - For years, real estate investors have flocked to flashy gateway markets like NY and LA to generate capital growth - yet the historical data suggests they should be looking to tier II or III markets if they want to see the greatest return. As commercial real estate values reach all-time highs in top-tier cities, secondary markets with strong economic fundamentals continue to attract investor interest. Investors who are reaching for yield are exploring secondary markets where the yield can be anywhere from 75-100 basis points wider, depending on the market and product type. But even within secondary markets, there are hidden gems - beyond obvious cities like Austin, Nashville, Charlotte etc. - where conditions are ripe for high returns. When it comes to commercial real estate investments, most investors apply their own vision of what is a promising deal vs. what historical data continues to show. Perhaps it's sexier to say, 'Im an investor in a hotel in Los Angeles or New York City vs. an apartment building in Kerrville, TX', but for an individual investor without millions to invest, the data has shown that those “less sexy” geographies - what the industry refers to as B and C - continue to deliver high yield returns, despite the ebbs and flows of the economy. These are locations and projects that generate income even during economic downturns as these are the places that offer a more affordable cost of living. These markets are ripe with opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolio. Changing Demographics. There is a constant and growing need for affordable rentals for millennials, and now generation Z, across all markets, but especially in secondary markets. Another focus point on the demographic level is the aging population and their senior housing requirements. There is also a growing shortage of skilled workers in the real estate industry, which relies heavily on the baby boomer generation. Changing demographics impact the market significantly; while multifamily will continue to remain a strong investment, we are witnessing a growing shortage of mid-sized affordable family homes. The demographics factor is key for investors to follow in order to see what housing matters will certainly be addressed for the years to come. Ecommerce and the Effect on Commercial Real Estate - The retail transformation is well underway and growing at tremendous speed. There is no expected brick and mortar apocalypse in the horizon in 2018, as US retail sales continue to rise from year to year over and above the exponential rise in ecommerce. However, stores in certain sectors are finding a decline in foot traffic that is affecting business. Retail technology in the online space is improving at a staggering rate and there might need to be a change in plan for landlords and investors in the not so distant future. DJ: How is digital technology reshaping commercial real estate? Roth: Technology has had an irreversible impact on the industry - from providing retail investors with direct access to commercial real estate investment opportunities, to the use of AI to help better predict the viability of certain projects, the transparency and efficiency of sourcing and funding deals all powered by tech - or proptech. For iintoo, technology has really been an enabler for our business rather than the focal point of our offering. The tech brings premium opportunities to investors but at the end of the day its human capital - real estate expertise - that enables our model to work. We are a REIMCO model - Real Estate Investment Management Company - that means from sourcing the deals to the day of exit, we are hand-on, vetting, analyzing, overseeing and monitoring the investment to ensure that our investors receive the best return on their investment dollars. The innovation that we place the biggest premium on are those things that make this kind of investment as simple, transparent and accessible as possible. Sometimes that is delivered through our tech platform (which is online and mobile) and sometimes through a more category specific innovation like the introduction of our equity protection offering (called EPIIC) which fortifies every investment with added protections to make investing in commercial real estate something that average retail investors can feel comfortable with. DJ: What impact are startups having on established real estate firms? Roth: Crowdfunding is the buzzword of today - rough estimates project that from 2009 to 2014, the worldwide funding volume of crowdfunding platforms grew from $500 million to $10 billion. We've seen this innovative approach infiltrate industry after industry yet historically, real estate has been on the slower side to adopt new technology. By 2014, Kickstarter alone had raised $1 billion while all of online crowdfunding for real estate lingered around $100 million. Crowdfunding in real estate is still a relatively new concept but cutting-edge start ups are now transforming the traditionally complex process, removing previous barriers to entry, increasing access to investment opportunities and widening the base of capital available to fund real estate transactions. These platforms have provided developers with new and efficient means of funding new projects and for retail investors, it has provided them with access to a highly promising form of investment opportunity that was previously reserved for the wealthy. Startups are empowering investors and creating efficiencies at every stage of the process which provides benefits to developers, investors and those entities funding commercial projects. These startups are having a democratizing impact on real estate and we'll continue to see investors adopt a crowdfunding approach as an alternative investment approach. Real estate crowdfunding is a relatively new concept that is gaining steam. What should potential investors keep in mind? Real estate investing is considered in the US to be “alternative,” though investors from places like Canada and Singapore have been very interested in investing in US commercial real estate for years. At the end of the day, this kind of investment is becoming a necessary part of today’s portfolio diversification strategy but like any investment, it comes with some risk. DJ: Where does iintoo fit into this? Roth: At iintoo, we have taken every step to try and mitigate any existing risk from our active management of the investment through our principal protection, which has allowed us to deliver 16.63% average return on our exits to date. In the broader sense, investors should do their research and find a platform that delivers the experience that meets their investment needs and style - that can mean their tech-savviness, amount of time they have to invest in research, their expertise in the category, their ability to speak directly to advisors vs. self-serve, etc. Some platforms (marketplaces, specifically) provide investors many choices of projects to invest in, requiring the investor to do their own research in order to make an informed decision and in most cases, the platform is not actively involved in managing the investment once the funds have been raised. At iintoo, we try to remove all the guess work for the investor, only offering investments that have been thoroughly vetted (only 1% of investments presented are accepted onto the iintoo platform) and actively managing every investment from day 1 through exit. This is designed to make the experience simple, transparent and deliver the highest potential yield possible. DJ: Which types of people or institutions are most likely to invest in CRE via crowdfunding platforms? Roth: Many of the crowdfunding platforms only allow accredited investors to invest based on the regulations of RegD506c of the Jobs Act of 2012. Accredited investors by definition are individuals who can demonstrate annual earnings of $200K or a net worth of $1M. iintoo is one of those platforms - our focus at the moment is on this class of investors who do represent a wealthier segment of the population, which is estimated to be between 14- 15 million people in the US. Since the category does leverage technology and new forms of direct to investor experiences, the category (even outside of accredited investors) tends to attract progressive investors or early adopters as this is considered a newer more alternative form of investing. As this category gains popularity experts believe it will soon become a more traditional part of an investors’ portfolio. DJ: What's the benefit to investing in CRE vs. more traditional funds like a 401k or stocks/bonds? Roth: Commercial real estate investing has demonstrated growth over the last several years and tends to deliver results despite the ebbs and flows of the stock market. Though no investment of any kind is devoid of risk, CRE, when vetted, curated based on historical performance data and actively managed by experienced professionals, has proven to deliver better returns than many other traditional investment categories. Another benefit is that real estate is also something that most investors understand and can see with their own eyes. Investors in blind pools like funds or even REITs, don’t ever really get to see what it is their money is invested in. With platforms like iintoo, investors are able to see the actual project, research its location, get regular progress reports on the project, enjoy not only promising exit yields but passive income through quarterly distributions (cash on cash) for projects that are income generating. CRE offered through iintoo are also offered at relatively short timelines, enabling the investor to realize a liquidity event in the foreseeable future rather than waiting for the funds to be available after retirement. DJ: Does pooling investors into a commercial investment eliminate some of the risk in CRE investing? Roth: Pooling the investors helps the developer find new, efficient sources of funding but it doesn’t eliminate risk. At iintoo, our investors have the opportunity to be a part of an investment community where they can communicate and follow other investors, leveraging the wisdom of the crowd vs. being on their own. This has aided in the experience for our investors. Industry experts predict that we will continue to see exponential growth in social investment networks in the years to come. However, there are stark differences between the real estate social investment networks in relation to deal flow, asset classes, investment periods and business models, levels of due diligence, transparency, education, minimum buy ins and charges, amount of registered investors and also on a technological level. As in every free market industry, there are far fewer high quality social investment networks than lower quality sites. The differentiating factors of competing platforms need to be evaluated carefully by investors prior to entering the social investment market. The new service seeking to disrupt the real estate space is iintoo, a social platform for real estate investments. 