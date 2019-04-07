Special By By Tim Sandle 33 mins ago in Business Gloat, an anonymous recruitment and career enhancement company is changing HR through advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning. The technology takes in companies from startups to corporate vibes to match people and jobs together. Digital Journal: What are the main factors affecting recruitment for businesses? Ben Reuveni: There are a number of elements affecting today’s recruitment process, most of which fall into two main categories of external and internal factors. External recruitment factors are broader- things like a country’s socio-economic conditions, the hiring market’s supply and demand, and national employment rates. These factors put a strain on businesses that they may not be able to control. Internal factors are often specific to the company- things like the company size, the organizational culture, and the company’s growth rate. Naturally, these internal factors are easier to control and manage. Zoom-in on a company’s human resource department and many recruitment issues emerge. The tedious process of sifting through resumes, the attempt at impartiality to battle unconscious hiring bias, and the occurrence of genuine human error are frequent flaws in the recruitment process. Mistakes in the hiring process are extremely costly, in fact according to the U.S. Department of Labor, the price of a bad hire is at least 30 percent of the employee’s first-year earnings. One of the largest external factors presently affecting recruitment for businesses is the changing makeup of the workforce. Millennials are already the largest generation represented in the U.S. workforce and 61 million Gen Z’s are set to join their slightly older colleagues. The DJ: Is most recruitment now online? Reuveni: Given the change in population demographics, most recruitment is now done online. This can come in the form of direct interaction through a company’s website, the utilization of a third-party job board, or a recruitment agency. As company’s recruitment practices continue to move into the digital space, AI becomes more significant. In 2018, 15% of HR leaders in 40 countries shared that they believe AI is already impacting the workplace, and an additional 40% believe that AI will significantly influence their decision making in the coming two to five years, including hiring decisions. While that first number might seem small, taking into account the more traditional nature of the human resources profession across all industries, this is quite significant. DJ: How can artificial intelligence assist with recruitment? Reuveni: Artificial intelligence can drastically improve the hiring process for both a company looking to make hires and for the candidates themselves. From the company perspective, AI can process tasks at a scale that most HR teams would struggle with, substantially increasing the efficiency and accuracy of the hiring process. By combing through countless amounts of resumes in seconds, contrasting them with others and presenting the best candidates of the bunch to the hiring manager, HR professionals are able to focus their time on interviewing the best candidates available and improving other areas of the workplace. Gloat’s AI in this regard anonymously matches suited candidates to open positions. The user then decides if they want to shed anonymity and take the process further by arranging an in-person interview. The result is that companies will only be paired with highly relevant candidates. Not limited to benefiting hiring companies, AI can also be vital to a candidate’s career progression. For example, Gloat’s AI technology is able to analyze 80% of the job market to provide data-driven recommendations for a candidates next career steps, providing them with coveted opportunities, and increasing the chances of application success and job-satisfaction. AI can also be utilized to dive back into a company’s existing pipeline of potential talent, as 65% of resumes for high-volume roles are completely ignored. Most companies would be shocked at the amount of quality talent that’s been built up in their databases over time. AI can also act as an impartial judge of information and help to ensure that specific hiring biases like age and gender get removed from the hiring equation all together. DJ: Is there any risk of bias with AI? Reuveni: There is always a risk of AI developing some sort of bias. AI systems only learn what a human being teaches it, which therefore exposes AI platforms to having human error ingrained in the system. The premise is simple, what goes in affects what comes out. As AI is totally dependent on the data it utilizes, if the data is limited in scope or tainted in anyway, bias is a possible outcome. A recent example of this occurring in the recruitment sector can be seen with Amazon. Amazon employed AI to enhance their recruitment method, however their system was inherently biased against women. During the initial learning phase when Amazon employees were creating the AI code, the recruitment platform was fed resumes of mostly men to compare and contrast to look for patterns amongst successful hire. The result was the AI platform unintentionally discriminating against female candidates. The potential for AI bias is real, and it’s important that companies harnessing AI recognize the problem and take steps to prevent AI hardcoding existing biases. DJ: How did you develop Gloat’s AI driven career finding platform? Reuveni: I served in the Israeli army’s elite 8200 intelligence unit, where I utilized AI to streamline the recruitment process. The benefits were clear as we were able to drastically improve the allocation of positions and save valuable time. I have also always been a people person and felt a strong connection to the HR perspective of life – how can people fulfill their potential; how can companies ensure their employees are thriving etc. After researching the HR space, it was clear that there was a real need for technological innovations. Having already seen the success of employing AI to recruitment, I set about creating a platform to expand people’s options and benefit from advanced AI to make smart career choices. DJ: How did you test out the platform? Reuveni: We have designed our own testing methodology involving a diverse team of professionals and a fantastic BI department keeping meticulous track of our data. DJ: How does the platform ‘learn’? Reuveni: Our AI learns from each individual user’s unique career history, skills, and education as well as their preferences expressed on opportunity suggestions to increase the accuracy of its suggestions moving forward. The platform also learns from successful hires, continuously enhancing its suggestion function based on the user’s preferences. DJ: Which types of companies are using the platform and what benefits have they seen? Reuveni: Any company looking to improve the efficiency of their recruiting process by embracing AI is right for our recruitment platform. Over 600 leading companies including Cisco, Mobileye, and Yahoo are utilizing the Gloat recruitment platform. But as you know, recruitment and retention go hand in hand as when you hire extraordinary people, you want to keep them. We have therefore recently launched our InnerMobility platform which is currently targeting larger corporations that have the scope and capabilities to offer their staff a diverse number of internal opportunities. InnerMobility is an AI-powered internal talent marketplace that fosters personal development while driving growth in an organization. The platform matches employees with a spectrum of career opportunities such as full-time positions, part-time projects, mentorships, and talent swaps, that will enhance their skill sets and ensure they meet their career ambitions. This approach simultaneously empowers managers by providing the visibility to find the right people for any opening, remarkably reducing time to staff and increasing productivity and happiness in the workplace. 