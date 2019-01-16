Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Kaltura has recently announced the release of its new video chat solution for Microsoft Teams. The technology is not only an advance on earlier systems it emphasizes the importance of video technology at work. The To learn more about the technology and the use of video messaging as a key part of business digital transformation, Digital Journal spoke with Digital Journal: How useful is video conferencing technology for businesses? Jeff Rubenstein: Video, both synchronous and asynchronous, is increasingly critical for businesses. As the number of employees working remotely continues to skyrocket, companies find themselves with employees who feel disconnected from their teams. Increasing the amount of video communication of all kinds helps people feel more of a personal connection to their coworkers and their workplace. We still need that human connection – seeing faces is really important to us. Today, people are increasingly comfortable with video as a medium for normal communications. It’s a great way to keep everyone fully engaged. DJ: How do you define video chat? Rubenstein: Kaltura Video for Microsoft Teams makes it easy to actively use video for communication and collaboration in Teams. Users now have another option to easily record, capture their screen, upload and share videos, and even present and watch live webcasts that display beautifully on any device, anywhere, all within the Teams environment. DJ: What applications is video chat used for? Rubenstein: With Kaltura Video for Microsoft Teams, users can not only include video in their chat messages, they also can build team video galleries and even watch live webcasts in the same place that they communicate and collaborate on a daily basis. We expect to see video chats becoming more mainstream (similar to audio chat) over the next 12-24 months. DJ: What is special about the Kaltura software? Rubenstein: Kaltura is the first third party that was invited to integrate a video product with Teams, to offer a more flexible and sophisticated set of video tools for Teams users. It makes it much easier to create videos and desktop captures, and easily share them with team members. Kaltura’s cutting edge webcasting solution is also integrated for a seamless, unified video solution. On a more general note, Kaltura’s advanced video tools cover the widest set of use cases within an organization for both internal and external needs, serving as a single platform to address all video needs for organizations. DJ: How does the Kaltura solution differ to other video chat providers? Rubenstein: Right now, Kaltura is the only full video platform integrated with Microsoft Teams. It’s the easiest way to bring sophisticated tools to the online chat environment that is used by millions of employees worldwide. DJ: How important is the working with Microsoft Teams? Rubenstein: We were thrilled to be chosen to integrate with Teams. It’s the platform of choice of leading global businesses. We think that this integration proves the importance of video as a major component of business communication. DJ: How have you addressed cyber security? Rubenstein: Working with many of the world’s largest organizations, including financial institutions, government organizations and global corporations, Kaltura’s solutions adhere to the highest level of security. In fact, Kaltura maintains a number of certifications to guarantee compliance with video security regulations. By way of example, Kaltura’s software includes access control that can be tied through Single Sign-On to the organization’s Active Directory. Administrators can control at a detailed level who may view, download, or edit content or playlists, based on user ID as coordinated with the Active Directory, domain, geo-location, IP, and more. Granular entitlement management ensures organizations can manage their users’ access to different content with fine control. 