Special By By Tim Sandle 31 mins ago in Business Globant (a digitally-native tech services company) has announced its Be Kind initiative to make the world a better place by transforming both organizations and people’s lives. To learn more about how the Be Kind initiative and sustainability strategy will encourage diversity within the company, Digital Journal spoke with Digital Journal: What proportion of positions within the tech industry are held by women? Wanda Weigert: Studies show that less than 1 in 4 (22 percent) tech industry positions are currently held by women. DJ: What are the aims of the Be Kind initiative? Weigert: Be Kind is our sustainability plan to transform organizations and people’s lives. We want to make a greater impact on humanity, the planet and our peers. Under these pillars, we reinforce Globant's focus on guaranteeing diversity, on working with disadvantaged people and on becoming a carbon neutral company. DJ: How did the idea for the Be Kind initiative come about? Weigert: In order to create a real and profound impact in the world, it’s not enough to have a corporate plan. You need everyone to get involved. Be Kind is an invitation to all our stakeholders to assess and even change how they relate to the other. If we work all together towards the same goal, great things will happen. Be Kind intivet each Globant employee to find the cause they are most committed to and achieve measurable, concrete goals. We hope that our Be Kind initiative will inspire other organizations to begin their own similar initiatives to make workplaces, and the world, a better place. DJ: How is Be Kind promoting diversity? Weigert: To improve gender equality in the technology industry, Globant pledges to train 5,000 women around the globe by 2025 and will work on fostering growth and promotion of women leadership. This effort is an extension of existing diversity initiatives Globant has promoted for years. For example, our Women that Build initiative hosts events, seminars and trainings for women and girls from across the world. DJ: What successes have there been to date? Weigert: Globant has already committed to several philanthropic programs from inclusion programs to junior coding classes to take action across the globe, but the Be Kind initiative will allow us as a company to go a step further in inspiring change in our industry. For the past 10 years, we’ve promoted sustainability through energy saving and recycling programs such as the donation of unused hardware to reduce technology waste to make the world a better place. DJ: What are your goals for 2020? Weigert: In 2020, Globant aims to advance the Be Kind initiative further into our technology practice by encouraging a global AI Manifesto as this month marks one year since its creation. 