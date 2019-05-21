Special By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Business If a company does not have up-to-date human resources technology then it may be losing out on an entire generation of applicants. A new survey finds 54 percent of Gen Z candidates won’t apply if a company’s recruiting methods are outdated It would appear, according to Digital Journal: How is technology changing the job marketing process? Jason Weingarten: Our research finds that despite Generation Z’s fluency in digital communication, 51% prefer face-to-face interaction. Today’s candidates seek authenticity and want to build relationships. Yello’s technology enables campus recruiters to provide the high-touch experience student talent demands by simplifying and digitizing resume collection and on-campus logistics. The technology has changed the campus recruiting landscape, helping to take the stress out of the recruiter’s role, while helping them have better and more engaging conversations with students. DJ: What types of technology are being used for applications? Weingarten: We know more than a quarter of Generation Z students start exploring jobs their freshman and sophomore years. That’s why it’s essential to engage candidates early—before they’re even thinking about applying. Top employers cultivate candidate touchpoints throughout a candidate’s college career, leveraging a candidate relationship management platform to share personalized email campaigns, text message content and more. These initiatives develop candidate interest over time, keeping top talent engaged until they’re ready to complete an application. DJ: Which demographic groups are the highest users of job application technology? Weingarten:Comparing Generation Z to millennials, we’re seeing a shift in expectations around technology. For example, Gen Z job seekers are 66% more likely to be frustrated by back-and-forth calls to schedule an interview than their millennial counterparts. Gen Z is also nearly twice as likely as millennials to prefer to communicate with recruiters through text. This new generation expects to bypass manual tasks and slow-moving communication forms; they seek instant gratification through platforms that are self-service and facilitate a quick response. DJ: Why Gen Z in particular? Weingarten:Generation Z has seen how many millennials struggle with student debt. They grew up hearing about loan debt on the news and from their older siblings, and this has led them to be more career-focused when they enter college. They don’t want the same experience, so they approach their undergraduate career with a future-focused mindset beginning the first day of freshman year. DJ: What should companies do to update their recruitment strategy? Weingarten:Just as Generation Z prefers face-to-face communication, nearly half say the most important part of the hiring process is the individual recruiter. Generation Z students crave authentic, face-to-face interaction and relationships. To meet this need, companies should focus on quality over quantity in their recruitment strategies. They should build high-quality relationships with top talent at fewer college campuses. This strategy lets recruiters spend time on meaningful candidate conversations and serving as a trusted advisor, which is what Generation Z expects. Simultaneously, employers should increase reach and awareness by recruiting virtually, engaging with candidates digitally to build a pipeline they can tap as needed. 