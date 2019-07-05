Special By By Tim Sandle 24 mins ago in Business Chatbots are becoming increasingly common for customer services. This means standing out important. With so much of the Internet’s content produced by bots, how can retailers ensure they are sharing content that will create individualized experiences? READ MORE: Chatbots are revolutionizing retail: Interview Digital Journal: How is digital transformation affecting retail? How about artificial intelligence specifically? Linda Crawford: There are two pillars of digital transformation — messaging and automation — which are critical considerations for retail. By deprioritizing phone volume in favor of digital interactions, agents will have additional bandwidth to respond to the messages that can’t be resolved through bots, and also have multiple conversations at a time. Because of this increase in agent productivity, retailers can offer a better customer experience, without having to hire as many seasonal agents. To take it one step further, embedding phone right within digital channels can really be a differentiator for brands moving forward. For example, when there is phone backlog, customers can be offered the option to continue the conversation over messaging without having to start over. READ MORE: Q&A: How chatbots are developing to be more like us DJ: What advantages are retailers seeking to leverage from chatbots? Crawford: The main retailers are able to automate because they can integrate bots into existing systems, like an existing Customer Service System. This process removes the burden from live agents. Customer service system refers to software that helps in raising the customer service level through providing consumers with a rapid response to their queries. Whenever customers face any problem they will favor retailers who can produce faster resolutions, and also those which are simple and easy to understand. DJ: How do consumers react to chatbots? Crawford: Customers want cocnerns to be resolved quickly and effortlessly. If a chatbot is able to achiebe this, then most consumers are satisfied. Frustrations arise when chatbots misinterpret the issue at hand. It is important for brands to use chatbots to cater to the consumer’s desire for convenience. t is important to retain the option to speak to a real agent. Chatbots are important for many business offering 24/7 online services . This type of automation is designed to simulate how a human might behave in terms of being a 'conversational partner', facilitated by natural language programming. Chatbots are just one example of how technology is being used to create intelligent content, what is being seen by some analysts as the future of e-commerce. The key advantages from chatbots include creating a more consistent customer service; lowering operating costs; and improving the customer experience. A better experience for the customer means that the customer is more likely to return. Linda Crawford , CEO of Helpshift , which is an artificial intelligence driven customer service platform, provides insight for Digital Journal readers on how chatbots are impacting customer services, in retail and with other industries.There are two pillars of digital transformation — messaging and automation — which are critical considerations for retail. By deprioritizing phone volume in favor of digital interactions, agents will have additional bandwidth to respond to the messages that can’t be resolved through bots, and also have multiple conversations at a time. Because of this increase in agent productivity, retailers can offer a better customer experience, without having to hire as many seasonal agents.To take it one step further, embedding phone right within digital channels can really be a differentiator for brands moving forward. For example, when there is phone backlog, customers can be offered the option to continue the conversation over messaging without having to start over.The main retailers are able to automate because they can integrate bots into existing systems, like an existing Customer Service System. This process removes the burden from live agents.Customers want cocnerns to be resolved quickly and effortlessly. If a chatbot is able to achiebe this, then most consumers are satisfied. Frustrations arise when chatbots misinterpret the issue at hand. It is important for brands to use chatbots to cater to the consumer’s desire for convenience. t is important to retain the option to speak to a real agent. More about Retail, chatbots, Automation, customer experience More news from Retail chatbots Automation customer experience