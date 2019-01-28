Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business Too often IT, HR and legal teams are working towards different objectives. However, new technology centered on the control of documents can help to meld all three formerly independent teams together. Speaking with Digital Journal, Printzlau explained how IT, HR and legal teams can benefit from a document management solution, and the pain points that this measure would help to alleviate across the entire enterprise. Digital Journal: What are the implications of this fractious relationship for the corporation? Henrik Printzlau: IT solutions for HR and Legal services are a core foundation for the productivity and performance in these fields. These solutions must also mitigate risks of legal non-compliance and data leaks. They need strong continuous engagement and support from IT to ensure optimized performance. DJ: How can document management help? Printzlau: Document Management is core in many aspects of the Digital Workplace, as documents, presentations, spreadsheets and e-mails are the tangible output from many workflows in HR and Legal departments. Document management technology that supports storage and availability of this content - either as a generic solution or as part of a specific HR or Legal solution - is crucial in being able to work efficiently. DJ: In particular, what does IT gain from document management? Printzlau: Besides gaining control over important company data that comes in the unstructured form of a document, a good document management solution will be the foundation for productivity in any document-oriented work process. Proactive IT departments will become core as a service provider to add to the overall business performance. IT goes from being reactive versus proactive, providing business value. DJ: How does HR benefit from document management? Printzlau: Certain aspects of HR are document centric, namely contracts and the various process documents that are part of the department’s engagement with employees. These documents must be securely stored and easily located as part of the HR department’s workflows. DJ: What do legal services gain from document management? Printzlau: Legal services are heavily document centric. Most legal departments process and create hundreds or thousands of documents per case they engage in - and receive as many from external sources. Versioning and collaboration in document generation is also key. These are core features of a document management system and that is why document management solutions for legal services are so specialized. DJ: How secure is document management? Printzlau: Document management solutions have always had security as a core virtue as they often store very confidential data in one form or another. It is our experience that document management solutions are secure by design and by default. According to Henrik Printzlau , Chief Technology Officer of Templafy , getting all three teams on the same page should be a top priority for executives in the year ahead. One way to begin this process is document management Speaking with Digital Journal, Printzlau explained how IT, HR and legal teams can benefit from a document management solution, and the pain points that this measure would help to alleviate across the entire enterprise.IT solutions for HR and Legal services are a core foundation for the productivity and performance in these fields. These solutions must also mitigate risks of legal non-compliance and data leaks. They need strong continuous engagement and support from IT to ensure optimized performance.Document Management is core in many aspects of the Digital Workplace, as documents, presentations, spreadsheets and e-mails are the tangible output from many workflows in HR and Legal departments. Document management technology that supports storage and availability of this content - either as a generic solution or as part of a specific HR or Legal solution - is crucial in being able to work efficiently.Besides gaining control over important company data that comes in the unstructured form of a document, a good document management solution will be the foundation for productivity in any document-oriented work process. Proactive IT departments will become core as a service provider to add to the overall business performance. IT goes from being reactive versus proactive, providing business value.Certain aspects of HR are document centric, namely contracts and the various process documents that are part of the department’s engagement with employees. These documents must be securely stored and easily located as part of the HR department’s workflows.Legal services are heavily document centric. Most legal departments process and create hundreds or thousands of documents per case they engage in - and receive as many from external sources. Versioning and collaboration in document generation is also key. These are core features of a document management system and that is why document management solutions for legal services are so specialized.Document management solutions have always had security as a core virtue as they often store very confidential data in one form or another. It is our experience that document management solutions are secure by design and by default. More about Documentation, Legal, Human Resource, Information technology More news from Documentation Legal Human Resource Information technolo...