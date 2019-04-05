By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Business In April of 2019, the Hermes Expo International will be celebrating its 28th anniversary on the East Coast. It will take place in three cities on three different dates. As a premier trade show and exhibition, the Hermes Expo has attracted companies and businesses from North America, Europe and the Mediterranean regions of the globe. On Monday, April 8, the Hermes Expo will host its kick-off event at the Capital Hilton in our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. The exhibit will open at 4 p.m. with a panel discussion that begins at 6 p.m. Two days later, on April 10, the Hermes Expo will take place at the Arts Ballroom in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the exhibit opening at 11 a.m., and the panel discussion starting an hour later at noon. Finally, on Thursday, April 11, the Hermes Expo will come to the Big Apple. It will take place at the 3 West Club in New York City. The exhibit will open at 4 p.m., with a panel discussion at 6 p.m. To learn more about the 28th annual Particularly impressive about the Hermes Expo is that it serves as a bridge for the Greek-American business community in the United States. The Hermes Expo was founded by president Paul Kotrotsios back in 1992.As a premier trade show and exhibition, the Hermes Expo has attracted companies and businesses from North America, Europe and the Mediterranean regions of the globe.On Monday, April 8, the Hermes Expo will host its kick-off event at the Capital Hilton in our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. The exhibit will open at 4 p.m. with a panel discussion that begins at 6 p.m.Two days later, on April 10, the Hermes Expo will take place at the Arts Ballroom in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the exhibit opening at 11 a.m., and the panel discussion starting an hour later at noon.Finally, on Thursday, April 11, the Hermes Expo will come to the Big Apple. It will take place at the 3 West Club in New York City. The exhibit will open at 4 p.m., with a panel discussion at 6 p.m.To learn more about the 28th annual Hermes Expo , check out its official website More about hermes expo, East coast, New york, GreekAmerican, Business More news from hermes expo East coast New york GreekAmerican Business