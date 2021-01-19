Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business With the many technology trends that businesses need to contend with, in 2021 is likely that enterprises will leverage prebuilt AI will be one of those selected for automating business processes. Considering how pre-built artificial intelligence will become a tool for automation is Christian Thun, VP of Engineering at In outlining how enterprises will leverage prebuilt AI, Thun tells Digital Journal that: "As more companies optimize the advantages of using artificial intelligence to automate mundane business processes, then 2021 will be the year enterprises seamlessly configure, teach and use pre-built algorithms to interpret data and automate artificial intelligence based decision making." Expanding on the issue of adoption and in terms of what to expect during the year ahead, Thun suggests: "In 2021, enterprises will use pre-built machine learning models to achieve contract transformation. They will use artificial intelligence to find the contract type within a document, extract important metadata and identify clauses. Pre-configured artificial intelligence allow for the enable bulk processing of legacy documents and third-party contract agreements." And in terms of application, Thun predicts: " These functions automatically classify documents and other data types as well as look for patterns or anomalies and make decisions based on complex data. Enterprise artificial intelligence adoption will be even more critical in the coming year as digital leading companies surpass those who aren’t investing to modernize and streamline contract processes." Pre-built artificial intelligence provides a potential solution for businesses automation. For example prebuilt models can be used to recognize contact information from business cards or for activities like processing invoices. Another application is with prebuilt AI for marketing, and a third is with contract management solutions.Considering how pre-built artificial intelligence will become a tool for automation is Christian Thun, VP of Engineering at Agiloft . Such systems help with the introduction of new technology and systems, and require a lower level of knowledge.In outlining how enterprises will leverage prebuilt AI, Thun tells Digital Journal that: "As more companies optimize the advantages of using artificial intelligence to automate mundane business processes, then 2021 will be the year enterprises seamlessly configure, teach and use pre-built algorithms to interpret data and automate artificial intelligence based decision making."Expanding on the issue of adoption and in terms of what to expect during the year ahead, Thun suggests: "In 2021, enterprises will use pre-built machine learning models to achieve contract transformation. They will use artificial intelligence to find the contract type within a document, extract important metadata and identify clauses. Pre-configured artificial intelligence allow for the enable bulk processing of legacy documents and third-party contract agreements."And in terms of application, Thun predicts: " These functions automatically classify documents and other data types as well as look for patterns or anomalies and make decisions based on complex data. Enterprise artificial intelligence adoption will be even more critical in the coming year as digital leading companies surpass those who aren’t investing to modernize and streamline contract processes." More about Artificial intelligence, Automation, Information technology Artificial intellige... Automation Information technolo...