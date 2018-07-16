Special By By Tim Sandle 3 hours ago in Business Despite improvements with digital technology, errors with logistics still occur. Naviaddress has developed a system which provides verified addresses, in the form of ID numbers, for any location or object in the world. Dmitri Moiseev explains more. To improve logistics, Digital Journal spoke with Dmitri Moiseev to discover more. Digital Journal: What are the main challenges facing logistics? Dmitri Moiseev: For a delivery operator, the right addressing system means well-established work, time and resource savings, and, of course, a notable increase in customer loyalty. Nevertheless, the existing global addressing system fails to meet the requirements of modern life. For US Postal Service in 2016, overall Undeliverable-as-Addressed (UAA) mail did in fact increased. More than 6.8 billion pieces of mail were undeliverable — that’s 4.56% of outbound volume. And the cost to the United States Postal Service (USPS) to process all that UAA mail was a whopping $1.3 billion. DJ: And this leads to problems? Moiseev: The problem of unverified addresses due to mistakes in address spelling, address verification as well as “last mile” are common pains for delivery operators and e-commerce platforms. Customers often provide partly legible or hardly legible address, which leads to errors and inaccuracies in further order processing. If the system cannot process some of this data related to delivery addresses (for instance, when the spelling is wrong), these addresses have to be double-checked by the logistic company itself. In some cases, a call-center team has to take over this task and call the client directly to verify. All these steps require additional resources and generate unwanted costs. Another pain point is the productivity of the courier field force; as a rule, couriers are required to pick up and drop off items at various locations around town, many of which are probably unknown to the courier. Maps (digital and printed) may help to some degree, but they do not usually have the reliable or accurate information about parking lots, entrances, gates and door way information. DJ: Why did you set up Naviaddress? Moiseev:Addresses have historically been a pain point for individuals and businesses that have to deal with them regularly. It is not as much of a problem in some developed countries where urban planning has been actively encouraged. However, in many Southeast Asian countries, addresses can be non-existent or span multiple lines, causing navigating to them to be challenging at times. In the modern technologically advances world there is a need for a digital address system. Consumer expectations nowadays have shifted dramatically to instant gratification. Fulfilling their expectations and orders involves choosing the best inventory source, carrier and service level, as well as the technology to be able to manage all these factors. DJ: How does your technology work? Moiseev:The proprietary addressing platform algorithm provides users with an ability to transform their address into a digital address, using the country and region code, building number and the first digits of the zip code. Every naviaddress functions as a “a smart address” – it combines address with metadata linked to it, so the users can assign and store relevant information such as physical address, embedded geographical coordinates, “last mile” details, route description, photos and other relevant information, which makes it easier to find complicated, remote locations or newly built structures. Digital address could be stored or scanned electronically for various service deliveries rather than writing a lengthy address every time. Naviaddress location ID can be used as an addressing layer over any digital map. DJ: Do you market for business, consumers or both? Moiseev:We market both businesses and consumers both. Naviaddress has already established global partnerships with large delivery, e-commerce, ridesharing businesses, such as Booking.com, Uber and Dynamic Parcel Distribution (DPD), with plans to collaborate with State Postal Services, e-commerce and delivery operators, Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes, Smart cities and governments as well as Above-the-line advertisement, Autonomous vehicles and Real Estate Industries. There are more than 70,000 unique, registered and active Naviaddress app users across web, iOS and Android. Our early-adopters creates their own naviaddresses - home, office, country house, fitness center, clubs and favorite places, which they would like to go back to, and share them with one click. We re-invented the address and the way people interact with it in the modern world of digital technologies. DJ: Is the technology based on blockchain? Moiseev:The current system is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses - naviaddresses - unified digital IDs for any place and object. DJ: What are the advantages of this? Moiseev:Addressing system on the blockchain will have several advantages. Blockchain technology has three attributes which make it triply safe and less vulnerable: distribution, decentralization and autonomy. All addresses are distributed and stored across multiple computers in virtual space making it extremely complicated to compromise. Being decentralized means there is no central body managing the information, so anyone can add useful information which is then verified across the various storage channels. And the blockchain makes it possible for all this information to be stored, called up and modified by a collective userbase so it is constantly being updated and improved with current data. There's no single system administrator which means it runs autonomously all the time and is ready and accurate whenever you need it. All these factors ensure verified and reliable addressing information. A digital address system with verified by transaction trustless ID for any object and location will cut waste and reduce uncertainties and risks in transactions between users, and between users and businesses. Geolocation is about identifying or estimating the geographic location of an object. It can be done by using, for example, GPS, Cell ID, MAC addresses, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or UWB technology, and it brings added value to logistics. 