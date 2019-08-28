By By Ken Hanly 32 mins ago in Business Due to the US ban on US companies doing business with Huawei, the Huawei Mate 30 phone due to be released this fall will not be able to incorporate Google apps and services features that are prized by many. New Huawei phones will be limited No doubt developments will encourage Huawei to modify its own operating system and eventually to replace Google's Android OS. However, for the present The Trump ban can be found in its Recent extensions from the effects of the Trump ban will not help the new phones Back in May the US Commerce Department provides a three month extension before the ban would take effect. This allowed time for Huawei to provide software updates and patches, to existing Huawei phones. This extension applies only to phones available to the public on or before May 16 this year. Just last week a second 90 day extension was announced but it will still apply only to phones already released. When the two new phones are released they will not fall under the extensions. In markets outside of China the absent apps and services are crucial Google apps and services including the immensely popular Google Play Store are key additions to the whole Android operating system. In China the apps and services are not offered in any event so their absence will not affect sales there. However, elsewhere in the world new phones from China will face competitors who offer the prized Google Play Store and other apps and services. Huawei working on an alternative to Play store Huawei has been working on an alternative to Play Store since 2018 in anticipation of a situation such as is happening now. However, the company will have an uphill battle. Large US companies will not be able to offer apps for the store since this would no doubt violate the US ban. US actions could be counter-productive US actions will force Huawei to be more self-reliant on itself and other Chinese firms, or at least non-US companies for its parts. The US is creating a situation in which it is losing a huge market for US multi-nationals and at the same time encouraging the Chinese government to develop more suppliers in China and other countries to replace them. Trump's attempt to Make America Great Again may actually hurt the US economy and slow down the process of globalization which it could be argued is what has made the American economy so successful. China may become the leader of continued globalization. The new phones can still run the Android system but only the open source version. However, the new Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will not be shipped with Google's apps and Google services included. US actions will force Huawei to be more self-reliant on itself and other Chinese firms, or at least non-US companies for its parts. The US is creating a situation in which it is losing a huge market for US multi-nationals and at the same time encouraging the Chinese government to develop more suppliers in China and other countries to replace them. Trump's attempt to Make America Great Again may actually hurt the US economy and slow down the process of globalization which it could be argued is what has made the American economy so successful. China may become the leader of continued globalization.