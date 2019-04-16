By By Ken Hanly 37 mins ago in Business Oil prices are moving around a 52-week high and there is not a lot of supply available. As a result, oil markets are likely to be roiled by any US government action to further reduce supplies. US thinks it can solve problems with sanctions This is not only the case with nations such as Cuba and North Korea but oil producing nations such as Venezuela and Iran. The US has a policy of stopping oil from coming out of Venezuela and Iran. The US not only will not itself buy oil from these countries but takes punitive action again countries that do. While the US already blocks a considerable amount of oil from being bought by other countries it could try to cut down even more on sales. This could send the price of oil and gasoline higher. Waivers As Iran exports about a million barrels a day taking all of that oil off the market would massively disrupt global markets. There could be political repercussions in the US as well, as gas prices price. This could also be the case in China and Russia that depend on Iranian oil to a considerable extent. OPEC will not likely make up the difference or have the inclination to do so. The US may have to face the negative reactions to controlling supply while not meeting demand which will result in a price rise in oil and gasoline no doubt. The Republican letter urges zero oil exports from Iran In a letter on April 4, 23 Republican senators urged President Trump to immediately end all oil exports from Iran. The administration calls this "getting to zero". It is not clear on how the US could do this with countries that refuse to agree to the US sanctions process. Texas Senator Ted Cruz claimed that Iran's oil exports were funding the Iranian government threatening US security. 