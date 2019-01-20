By By Ken Hanly 41 mins ago in Business I decided that I would write an article on Canada's plans for a basic universal income. My search turned up what I thought might be a decent article dated today and titled Canada Shocks with a Universal Income. An ad pretending to be a news article The article, really an ad, can be found on By this time, it was finally dawning on me that this was not a real news report. I checked back on Techcrunch. The report is listed as sponsored material. The sponsor is even listed "daily ketchup" . That seems a fitting name since the company obviously is used to spice up news reports turning them into fakes that are really ads. Native ads Native advertising is designed to block out the recognition of something as an ad. The ad is listed in with other contents that are genuine news reports. This is clearly deliberate deception. Yet here and in the US such ads are allowed as long as they are listed as sponsored and the sponsor too identified. The Grand Mondial ad Grand Mondial you would think would be listed as the sponsor of the ad that promotes the casino. However, it is not but something called daily ketchup. You would think the sponsor should be listed as the company actually being promoted by the ad. The ad uses the set up employed by CBC in actual news reports. How is it able to do this? Does the CBC not object? The ad also lists the journalist as Michael Forer. A search for Michael Forer CBC turns up mentions of Forer on CBC reports all of which are really fake ads. The reports are repeated by many sources that all act as if they were news reports. Obviously these ads are all a gross deception.. Some appear on Facebook including a variation of the Grand Mondial ad as These CBC scam ads were analyzed last October Did you see the recent CBC story about Don Cherry endorsing a new erectile dysfunction drug in partnership with Dr. Phil? How about the news Wendy Mesley left the public broadcaster after 32 years to focus on her skincare business? Or did you see the CBC report on how Kevin O’Leary, in a change of heart akin to Ebenezer Scrooge, is starting his own investment fund to help give Canadians a basic income via an online casino? None of these stories are true, of course, but they have been floating around the internet for at least the past several months, including on Facebook, Twitter, and even major news websites, where they appear as paid promoted content and advertisements. That was posted last October 30 but as of January 20 this year the same type of ads are still circulating. Search engines are picking them up as news reports. This is surely a scandal. Wikipedia describes native advertising as follows: "Native advertising is a type of advertising, mostly online, that matches the form and function of the platform upon which it appears. In many cases, it manifests as either an article or video, produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product, while matching the form and style which would otherwise be seen in the work of the platform's editorial staff. The word "native" refers to this coherence of the content with the other media that appear on the platform." Some appear on Facebook including a variation of the Grand Mondial ad as reported here. Numerous ads are listed at this site that notes:That was posted last October 30 but as of January 20 this year the same type of ads are still circulating. Search engines are picking them up as news reports. This is surely a scandal.