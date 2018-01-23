Op-Ed: Musk Tesla CEO deal — $70 billion over 10 years breaks the mould

By By Paul Wallis 3 hours ago in Business Palo Alto - Not a bad bit of pocket money for a decade, you say? Elon Musk is perhaps the easiest target on Earth for critics, and this pay deal is likely fodder for more criticism, but – What if he’s worth it? What’s interesting about this deal in numbers terms is that the $70b is more than Tesla’s market capitalization. That’s very new in CEO packages. It’s also interesting insofar as the very diverse Tesla, which includes a whole raft of types of products, tech, and let’s face it, a lot of baggage in hype and heat from critics, is no easy horse to ride. Musk is no hothouse flower in the market, and he’s been a sort of monastic advocate of anything and everything to do with Tesla since it began. Few people COULD do that job, and none have the direct coalface experience. But…? If you’ve been keeping track of Musk and Tesla, it’s a r Check out the core Musk businesses, projects and their lineage: Space X – The Great Bird of the future, it’s extremely ambitious, and has been a sort of patchwork of achievements, if still thundering ahead. Tesla cars – The controversial, but popular Musk’s Mars Colony idea – This is no joke, nor is it some sort of tech jerk-off. It’s a Hyperloop – A major leap in the direction of OK, see a pattern? Musk is a definitive Big Ideas Guy. That makes him either a prophet or a pretty heavy load of basic logistics and operational issues, or both. Tesla gets a lift out of Musk’s projects, whether directly related or not. He’s a Jobs/Gates analogue, in some ways. The brand also gets a lift out of some rather thankless but necessary market realities. The good news for any Big Ideas Guy is that the car and vehicle industry is now in a state of flux as old fossil fuel cars are phased out by all major manufacturers. This is where Big Ideas Guys thrive and few have as much experience as Musk. Tesla is a well-placed, technically advanced company which isn’t going to get buried by the new tech. They specialize in batteries and other related tech, too, so there’s plenty of collateral to play with. There’s other tech coming on the market, too, notably What will this do to CEO packages? Guess. So – Do you pay $70b for a guy who can at least claim to be able to ride the big waves, or confine yourself to a wading pool with the more conventional, and certainly less demanding, market herd? See also – This is a very innovative CEO package. It’s a good deal if it works for both company and Musk. Don’t be too surprised to see more deals like this in the pipeline. The question is always going to be whether the guy is worth the risk, and we’re about to find out. The Musk pay deal is unique. Hardly.So – Do you pay $70b for a guy who can at least claim to be able to ride the big waves, or confine yourself to a wading pool with the more conventional, and certainly less demanding, market herd?See also – This is a very innovative CEO package. It's a good deal if it works for both company and Musk. Don't be too surprised to see more deals like this in the pipeline. The question is always going to be whether the guy is worth the risk, and we're about to find out.