By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Business New York - Projections show that the much-ignored Millennials will be able to invest $30 trillion in the coming decades. The problem is that numbers aren’t everything, and these numbers aren’t as big as they look. The information provided so far is at least interesting: • Sustainability and ethical investments are now baseline expectations, rather than "alternative" investments. • Environmental social and governance factors (ESG) are primary drivers in investment choices. • There is a very solid view that responsible investments can have a major impact to assist with climate change and environmental degradation. (This type of investment is called "impact investment".) Not enough questions being asked I don't to be too bitchy about this. This is a very broad area of study, and some questions simply do not fit in to some analytical modes. As a general overview, this information is basically okay, if hardly super-illuminating. Even the most banal analysis of these trends indicates that Millennials are in fact highly responsive to all the major issues. They are obviously thinking objectively. The main problem seems to be that nobody is listening to them, and they are quietly voting with their dollars. This trend mirrors a much broader market rent to responsible investment. It is interesting to note that the Millennials seem to have a very basic but definitely progressive perspective on overall investment strategy. One of the problems in the analysis so far is that the depth of analysis seems to be rather shallow. They are being asked basic questions like "Would you invest in environmentally responsible ways," and "Do you think financial investment can have an impact on the environmental issues," et cetera. Given that Nor does there seem to be much qualitative analysis regarding what constitutes specific green credentials. Remember that this generation can have excellent access to information, and a greater depth of knowledge of specific issues anytime it wants. Does the financial sector recognize its own weaknesses? Given that the financial sector is also one of the biggest enablers of planetwide destruction, this approach is a bit iffy at best. Analyses by Morgan Stanley and others have shown that Millennials want sustainable investments. Therefore, the financial sector has suddenly become deeply (if not very convincingly) interested in green investment issues, long after the mainstream took up the challenge? Millennials also want good ROI, so the financial investment mystics are naturally looking for this combination of investment options. There is an element of used car sales in this type of analysis, and that's simply not good enough. The other magic number is that $30 trillion. This sounds like a lot of money, but when you bear in mind this money will be coming into tens of millions of millennial hands over the next few decades, it isn't. As a matter of fact, it’s pretty small change in a global context. Not being a professional market analyst, but with some idea of the subject, it looks to me more like the Millennials will be more likely to focus on affordable investments. That means start-ups, anything in which they can actually afford to buy decent equity. That factor alone could completely reshape the equity market. It could also mean that major capital mainstream market investment will be almost purely institutional. Again, not so much of a deviation from the current friends, but a definite warning sign down the track for the amount of actual capital available. We could have a generation of much smaller investors where we used to have a generation of basically mid-range investors. As a matter of fact, that $30 trillion looks much more like the millennial generation will be severely undercapitalized. Also, nobody can be entirely sure what that $30 trillion will be able to buy in years to come. Conventional wisdom suggests that one dollar today is worth approximately $0.75 ten years from now. Equity prices have a tendency to reflect real dollar values, so that is definitely not encouraging. Add to this the tendency of the markets to overprice, and it looks even worse. If the financial sector wants to get any accurate pictures of millennial investment trends, a lot more work needs to be done. It should also be borne in mind that investment relates directly to financial circumstances for individuals. If those circumstances are tough, and it's looking like they will be extremely tough, all bets are off. In this case, analyses are going to have to be super accurate, not generic. 