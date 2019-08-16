By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Business Washington - Giant blue chip of yesteryear General Electric is fighting a credibility battle against a lot of very negative information and interpretations of finances. GE stringently denies any financial issues. It’s “Did!” “Didn’t”, in many ways. The allegations It’s not reassuring, either. Markopolos alleges that recent major asset write-downs by GE and a projected $38 billion in future expenses point to what he alleges is massive fraud. Markopolos says that so many financial accounts adjustments for so much money over a few years point to serious problems, amounting to bankruptcy. There are GE states with not-particularly-hidden fury that Markopolos is manipulating the market by spreading misleading information, and stands to profit by short-selling GE. (Short selling is buying stock on a contract at a lower price than at the time of purchase. You sell the stocks at the higher price, and pay for the contract at the lower prices. It’s a rather nasty allegation on GE’s part.) The stock price and collateral damage Meanwhile, the market is scratching whatever it is that markets scratch, partly in disbelief, and party in genuine, justifiable worry. A big corporate meltdown wouldn’t do the market index any good at all, and people could lose badly in any GE stock crash, notably major investors. Facts? There are several facts to consider: Markopolos is a very well-known financial expert. He has a lot to lose by making allegations which can’t be backed up by hard facts. Any suggestion of misleading information would be career suicide. No amount of money could undo the damage. It doesn’t make a lot of sense that his comments would be based on some trivial few bucks from short selling. “Market manipulation” is a very serious charge, and could bring with it a jail term. Again, would a smart operator do that for a few extra dollars? If so, It’d be a very odd decision. GE Is a long-term high profile US company. For generations, working for GE has been a major career achievement for those at the higher tiers. The company has been a staple investment for a very long time, too, and it receives a lot of scrutiny from investment experts. Dumb accountancy is not something GE is famous for. Asset write-downs are standard practice when an asset is overvalued, to retain the integrity (and credibility) of asset valuations. Nobody likes writing down assets because it does have a negative impact on stock prices. On the other hand, failure to write down would be extremely bad practice and a form of implied fraud. So the argument is that GE’s write-downs are a type of fraud go cover debt and other asset values needs some proof behind it. Making provisions for future liabilities is also standard practice. The question there is whether GE has put aside enough to manage costs, and that’s highly disputed. You could in fact say that the amount required to meet obligations, and whether appropriate cash will be available when required, has also not been well defined by GE or Markopolos. A rather vicious bottom line If Markopolos is prepared to take his allegations to the SEC, the situation will get very ugly, very quickly. GE flatly denies any financial irregularity at all. It has basically all but accused Markopolos of fabrication, if not in so many words. That allegation might wind up in court, too, on a very hotly contested basis. If anything along the lines indicated hits the fan, the financial fallout, and the legal issues, will be truly murderous. 