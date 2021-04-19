By By Tim Sandle 41 mins ago in Business For many strands of businesses, collaboration is an increasingly common activity as companies pool resources and combine technology. An example of this is with drug development and this needs data governance. Hence, as well as embedded ethics, data governance is also required for data security. Furthermore, it is increasingly common for data to be shared for research collaboration. Therefore, a framework is needed to promote common understanding between companies as to what can permissibly be done with shared data. As to what is meant by ‘data governance’, perhaps the Beyond this, there is no common framework for data governance and practices vary considerably between organizations. There is an ISO standard ( Some organizations As to what makes for a good data governance policy, it should entail: Establishing data governance principles. Developing a data governance model using these principles. Making stakeholders and employees aware of the principles and establishing suitable procedures. Establishing rules about the use and protection of data within the organization. Ensuing that the data governance system is subject to regular audit. A good example of data governance, keeping with the healthcare example, is the policies established for health data research with initiatives such as the UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink, a real-world research service supporting retrospective and prospective public health and clinical studies. With security issues, digital identification and strong authentication can provide security for data and can be an enabler of better data governance. With these measures, steps can be taken to restore public trust, creating an understanding that data is being used carefully and anonymously and for a stated, hopefully social, good. Data governance is required in order to protect personal data and to ensure that ethics are upheld. This may sound straightforward but it comes at a time when public trust in how ‘big business’ uses ‘big data’ is at a low standing, given recurrent data breaches, exposed databases. cyberattacks, and the misuse of personal data.Hence, as well as embedded ethics, data governance is also required for data security. Furthermore, it is increasingly common for data to be shared for research collaboration. Therefore, a framework is needed to promote common understanding between companies as to what can permissibly be done with shared data.As to what is meant by ‘data governance’, perhaps the most straightforward definition is ‘rules and norms of handling data’. Rules should lead to policies and procedures that direct the safety, quality and proper use of data.Beyond this, there is no common framework for data governance and practices vary considerably between organizations. There is an ISO standard ( ISO/IEC 38505-1:2017 ) but there is no requirement for businesses to adopt this.Some organizations employ a chief data officer who sits at the strategic board level, whereas other companies do not have a chief data officer at all. The downside with the latter is that there exists a disconnect between data governance strategy and implementation. The gaps that result from this can cause ethical or legal issues.As to what makes for a good data governance policy, it should entail:A good example of data governance, keeping with the healthcare example, is the policies established for health data research with initiatives such as the UK Clinical Practice Research Datalink, a real-world research service supporting retrospective and prospective public health and clinical studies.With security issues, digital identification and strong authentication can provide security for data and can be an enabler of better data governance.With these measures, steps can be taken to restore public trust, creating an understanding that data is being used carefully and anonymously and for a stated, hopefully social, good. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Ethics, Data, data governance, Data privacy Ethics Data data governance Data privacy