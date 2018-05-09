By By Ken Hanly 58 mins ago in Business Chicago - Boeing will reportedly lose up to $20 billion in contracts with Iran due to US president Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Two Iranian contracts were worth $20 billion According to a Washington Post article Trump has always claimed he is in favor of creating jobs in the US and helping out US companies. However, in this case he is doing the exact opposite. In the future, Iran will no doubt look to countries such as Russia and China when it is considering buying aircraft. Nevertheless, Boeing Vice President Trump announced on Tuesday that sanctions would be reimposed on Iran. Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary also announced that the Trump administration was also canceling waivers for the sale of commercial aircraft parts to Iran. However, the deal was with a number of other nations as well including allies, the UK, France, and Germany, and the EU as well as Russia and China. They all wanted to keep the agreement and Iran has been certified as being in compliance with it. The Trump decision will be a definite irritant as far as relations with EU allies is concerned. No doubt the US will try to force its EU allies to agree to honor the US sanctions or face sanctions themselves. This will cause even more tension. French companies Airbus and Total also likely impacted by sanctions Together with Boeing the total amount of contracts lost will be about $39 billion. In December of last year, Airbus signed a deal to supply the Iranian national carrier Iran Air with about 100 airplanes at around $19 billion. It has already delivered three planes. These are the first new planes acquired by Iran in 23 years. The French oil giant Total last year signed a $2 billion contract to develop the South Pars natural gas field in Iran. Total hoped it would be given an exemption from the US sanctions as it was signed according to rules in place at the time. Loss of contract may have minimal negative effect on Boeing Boeing has a huge backlog of 737 planes on order that still need to be built. Boeing's stock had a marginal decline of just 0.6 percent on the news. Perhaps, the company feels that not complaining and complying with the government will stand it in good stead when the US government needs more planes for its military. Given that Trump's actions no doubt increase the chances of war with Iran and as Israel seems actively trying to provoke one, perhaps Boeing is taking a longer term view.. According to a Washington Post article one contract is for 80 aircraft to be built for Iran Air with deliveries expected to be completed by 2025. 