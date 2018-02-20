Online tracker lets you know how many Tesla Model 3s being made

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Business Fremont - Around 455,000 reservation-holders have a keen interest in knowing when there Tesla Model 3 will be delivered, and with all the glitches in production so far, Bloomberg media has launched a Model 3 Tracker to help everyone out. In the meantime, there are nearly half-a-million consumers around the country who have plunked down a $1,000 deposit, awaiting the affordable electric car. Not all these people will end up purchasing the Model 3, and some have already bought another brand, but still, we all want to know how the production line is going. And because owners and would-be owners had similar concerns over Tesla Model S and Model X production schedules, many Tesla owners and fans created "VIN Trackers". Basically, the trackers function as lists of observed vehicle serial numbers in cars seen in public, as detailed by NHTSA, Bloomberg Bloomberg's Model 3 Tracker The Bloomberg Media The first method used by Bloomberg relies on tracking VINs that Tesla registers with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which registers every serial number so it can track and expedite vehicle recalls. The VIN system was standardized beginning in 1954 in order to prevent car theft. By sending digital requests to the NHTSA, Bloomberg can get a picture of how many Model 3s have been registered at any given time. The VIN numbers between batch registrations are tracked, and Bloomberg uses the number of intervening days to estimate a production rate. One of the limitations of this method is that automakers get VINs in large batches that anticipate coming production, which means that numbers will be assigned before a new car starts its journey down the assembly line. So there is no limit to the number of VINs Tesla might register in a batch. Tesla/Bloomberg Bloomberg's second method of acquiring data involves searching VINs are easily seen on vehicles today, usually visible beneath the windshield. Although this method has its limitations, by using VIN data gathered from social media and an added layer of self-reported VINs submitted directly to Bloomberg, they have come up with a fairly good estimate of the number of Models 3s being produced. Bloomberg claims that Tesla has manufactured 7,341 Model 3s since production began last year. With respect to the current production rate, Bloomberg’s data reveals that it currently stands at about 1,025 units per week. Almost nine months ago, Tesla sold its first 30 Model 3s, with Elon Musk initially planning to manufacture 5,000 Model 3 units per month by the end of 2017. Unfortunately, that target has not been met. 